Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer Deliver Match-Winning Performances in GSL 2025, Strengthen IPL 2026 Retention Chances
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR and Rajasthan Royals Stars Deliver Match-Winning Performances in GSL 2025, Strengthen IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 17, 2025
4 min read

Both played a key role in guiding Guyana to victory.

Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer Deliver Match-Winning Performances in GSL 2025, Strengthen IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer stood out for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League (GSL) 2025, as Guyana defeated Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Moeen Ali Leads with the Ball in Powerplay

In the match, Guyana Amazon Warriors bowled first after losing the toss. They did a great job with the ball, restricting Hobart Hurricanes to just 125 all out. Moeen Ali took 2 wickets for 17 runs in his spell, dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jake Doran, both in his very first over which was the team’s second over of the innings. Moeen Ali has a habit of taking wickets in the powerplay and he did it again.

Along with Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir took two wickets, Gudakesh Motie took three, and Dwaine Pretorius and David Wiese took one wicket each. Moeen has taken three wickets in three innings so far in this GSL season and has given away runs at an economy rate of only 5.57.

Explosive Shimron Hetmyer and Composed Moeen Ali Power Guyana to Victory

While chasing the target, Guyana lost two quick wickets of Johnson Charles and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the powerplay and were 17 for two. Moeen Ali came to bat at number four and built a 25-run partnership alongside Evin Lewis before Evin Lewis got out for seven runs. Then Shimron Hetmyer came in to bat and, along with Moeen Ali, added a quick 40-run partnership.

Shimron Hetmyer changed the momentum of the match with an impressive 39 off just 10 balls, hitting six sixes and scoring at a strike rate of 390 before getting out, putting Guyana in a strong position. Moeen Ali, although playing a slow innings, did not lose his wicket at one end. After Hetmyer got out, Sherfane Rutherford also went for a low score, but Moeen Ali and Gudakesh Motie stitched a partnership before Motie got out.

In the end, Romario Shepherd came in and scored six runs off two balls to finish the match, and Guyana won by four wickets. However, it was Shimron Hetmyer’s quickfire knock that shifted the momentum, while Moeen Ali’s resilience with an unbeaten 30 off 36 balls at one end played a key role in guiding Guyana to victory.

Moeen Ali Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention with All-Round Form

Moeen Ali, with his impressive performances, has boosted his chances of retention for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Moeen in the IPL 2025 took six wickets in six matches, while he did not get many opportunities with the bat for KKR. But recently, he has been in good touch with the bat, as he has scored 103 runs in four matches in GSL 2025 along with three wickets. Before that, in the T20 Vitality Blast, he took seven wickets and scored 123 runs for Warwickshire. With decent performances since the IPL, he must have boosted his chances for retention ahead of the auction.

Recent Heroics from Shimron Hetmyer Put Him in Contention for IPL 2026 Retention

Shimron Hetmyer also must have improved his chances of getting retained for the next season, as he did not have a good IPL 2025 season with the bat for Rajasthan Royals. He could only score 239 runs in 13 innings at an average of 21.72. But recently, he has shown terrific form, especially in finishing off matches. Just before the GSL, in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season, he single handedly helped Seattle Orcas win three back to back matches from difficult situations. In the MLC, he scored 340 runs in eight matches at an impressive average of 68.00 and a strike rate of 209.87. And after three low scores in the GSL, Hetmyer, with his quickfire 39, looks back in form and is improving his chances of getting retained in the IPL ahead of the auction.

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

