KKR batter to be on the sidelines for extended period? His wife's Instagram post suggests so

Kolkata Knight Riders are running a successful campaign in the 17th season of the Indian Premier league. The team stands alongside Rajasthan Royals to remain unbeaten in IPL 2024 so far.

Indian batsman Nitish Rana began the ongoing season of the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders clashing against Sunrisers Hyderabad on a low note. The batter could only put nine runs on the board off 11 deliveries with a strike rate of 81.82 and smashed only one boundary.

However, after Kolkata sealed the match against Hyderabad in a close four runs win, Nitish Rana was nowhere to be found in the team’s Playing XI for the next two matches. As per a few reports, Rana had incurred an injury during Kolkata Knight Riders first match of the tournament which has kept the batter on the sidelines.

Nitish Rana’s Wife Posts Picture of The KKR Batter with a Fractured Arm

Nitish Rana’s wife recently posted a picture on her Instagram account, revealing the Indian batter to have fractured his hand. A week ago, the batter posted a picture of himself on his social media accounts and wrote, “Smile. Life’s too short to wait for reasons”.

Several cricketers commented on Rana’s picture asking him to take care of himself and get back on the field. Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh commented, “Get fit champion”, while his KKR teammate Ramandeep Singh wrote, “Cheti aajo fit hokke (Get fit and return fastly)”.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik opens up on former KKR bowler's struggles and tough conversation

A few days ago Rana once again posted a picture of himself wearing the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey and wrote, “Can’t wait to get on the field with a big smile and blessings.” The batter’s recent posts clearly reveal his anticipation of getting back on the field and representing Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024.

Telegram Group Join Now

No official announcement has been made by the Kolkata Knight Riders team management as to when Nitish Rana will be back in the team. The team made a strong comeback in the ongoing season after a mishap in the previous season and welcomed back their captain Shreyas Iyer for the IPL 2024. KKR was previously led by their stand-in captain Nitish Rana and the odds didn’t work out in the favor of the team in the 2023 season.