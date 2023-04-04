Back Surgery Rules Shreyas Iyer Out of IPL 2023 and WTC Final

Shreyas Iyer has had a persistent back problem in the past few months. Due to this injury, Nitish Rana was named as a temporary captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders for the first half of IPL 2023. But, Iyer is ruled out of IPL 2023 and WTC Final now.

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023 and WTC Final

Initially, he opted to wait before undergoing surgery but is now confirmed to be going overseas for the surgery. In late March, Shreyas Iyer was understood to have abstained from surgery. He decided to rest and rehab and see how he goes before undergoing surgery. Hence, the franchise was hopeful of having Iyer at some point in the season.

However, the news now is that Shreyas Iyer will be going abroad for back surgery. Due to this surgery, he will now be missing the whole IPL 2023 and WTC Final scheduled to be played a few days after the conclusion of the IPL. This surgery will rule him out for at least three months.

He will start his training and rehab to get ready to play at the highest level again after three months. His participation in the World Cup scheduled later in the year is also unknown currently.

This IPL season has been plagued with injuries. Several players were already ruled out before the start of the season, and a few are now confirmed to be missing out this season. Shreyas Iyer is the latest on the list.

This is a massive blow for Kolkata Knight Riders. The start Bangladesh all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, pulled out of the season yesterday. And their captain Shreyas Iyer is also out for the whole season now.

They already have a below-par squad, and the quality is dented further. How they manage to stay competitive for the rest of the season remains to be seen. For now, KKR and India team fans would want Shreyas Iyer to be fit again as soon as possible.