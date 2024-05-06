KKR charter flight fails to land in Kolkata; diverted to Guwahati

The charter flight carrying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players from Lucknow to Kolkata was diverted to Guwahati due to inclement weather in Kolkata.

The Knight Riders will now take on the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next outing at their home group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The charter flight carrying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players was diverted to Guwahati due to inclement weather in Kolkata. KKR were travelling back to Kolkata for their next game after defeating Lucknow by a handsome 98-run margin to all but seal their spot in the playoffs.

Their flight departed at 5:45 PM (IST) from Lucknow and was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata by 7:25 PM (IST). However, the weather tempted a change in plans for KKR.

The flight landed safely in Guwahati, and the whole team is currently there before further arrangements for their travelling are made. KKR officials provided information about an uncontrollable situation, leading to a change in routes to ensure players’ well-being.

Also Read: 'Watch out for him' - Ravi Shastri sends warning signals about India's x-factor player for T20 World Cup

“Please note: Due to inclement weather over Kolkata, the KKR charter flight has been diverted to Guwahati. We've just landed here. More updates on the team's movements to follow.”

Kolkata Knight Riders to face Mumbai Indians in their next game

After bulldozing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they topped the table with eight wins in 11 games. Their net run rate also took a steep rise because of such a thumping victory in an away fixture against a side as formidable as LSG.

Sunil Narine starred again with his all-round performances, while other players also chipped in with crucial contributions. KKR look like a well-oiled machine and will be a threat to other teams in the competition.

For his explosive opening act, Sunil Narine Bags the Player of the Match Award in Match 5️⃣4️⃣ 🏆



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/CgxfC5H2pD#TATAIPL | #LSGvKKR pic.twitter.com/zbWMQcRKZj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2024

The Knight Riders will now take on the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next outing at their home group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata. If they win this game, their place in the playoffs will be confirmed, and with the brand of cricket they are playing, KKR would fancy their chances to secure another win over a stuttering MI outfit in front of their own fans.

It will be their final home game of the season, for Kolkata Knight Riders will travel to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) and Guwahati to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last two league games of the season. They would want to win as many games as possible in their remaining matches to secure a top-two finish because it will provide them with two chances to make it to the final.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.