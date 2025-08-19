News
kkr-hints-acquisition-of-former-lsg-all-rounder-jason-holder-at-ipl-2026-auction-signs-him-for-abu-dhabi-knight-riders-in-ilt20
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR Hints Acquisition of Former LSG All-Rounder at IPL 2026 Auction, Signs Him for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 19, 2025
3 min read

He had also played for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 2025 edition of ILT20.

kkr-hints-acquisition-of-former-lsg-all-rounder-jason-holder-at-ipl-2026-auction-signs-him-for-abu-dhabi-knight-riders-in-ilt20

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have hinted at the possible acquisition of former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Jason Holder, after the West Indian officially returned to the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR).

Jason Holder returns to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

This comes as a significant development for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, which is part of the Knight Riders’ group, ahead of the 2025-26 season of the ILT20 tournament.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders shared a long message on their social media channels in order to welcome back the former West Indies captain.

“In the heat of competition, when matches teeter on the edge and pressure threatens to crack the strongest, Jason Holder stands tall – not just as a cricketer, but as a shield. For the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, he is more than an all-rounder. He is the Guardian,” the franchise said.

“Holder’s presence is reassurance in motion. With the ball, he brings discipline wrapped in menace, hitting his lengths with precision, extracting bounce where none exists, and striking when the team needs him most. He doesn’t just bowl overs, he builds pressure, closes doors, and protects the lead like a fortress wall.

“With the bat, he is the calm in the storm. Whether it’s steadying a collapse or launching a counterattack, he makes the right choices at the right time. Power when required, patience when demanded – always playing for the bigger picture,” added Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

The 33-year-old played for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 2025 edition of the ILT20 tournament. He scored 126 runs from eight innings at a strike-rate of 180, and also took 17 wickets from 10 innings at an average of 17.88.

Will KKR look to sign Jason Holder at IPL 2026 auction?

He ended as the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Holder went unsold at both the IPL 2024 and 2025 auctions, but he could attract interest from several franchises at the IPL 2026 auction.

And it won’t be a surprise if Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) try to acquire him at the IPL 2026 auction. Holder recently played in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, and picked six wickets from three matches. He ended as the second highest wicket-taker in that series.

ALSO READ:

He is currently playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and has taken three wickets in as many matches so far. Apart from Lucknow Super Giants, the Barbados-born cricketer has played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has played for Kolkata Knight Riders previously, in IPL 2016.

Overall, Holder has played 46 matches in the IPL and has taken 53 wickets, while scoring just 259 runs.

