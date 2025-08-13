News
Kolkata Knight Riders Trinbago Knight Riders Phil Salt Keiron Pollard Nicholas Pooran
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR Off-Season XI: Best Knight Riders Franchise XI Based On Performances Across Global Leagues

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 13, 2025
5 min read

Two Pakistani cricketers feature in Knight Riders' Best Playing XI across global leagues in 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders Trinbago Knight Riders Phil Salt Keiron Pollard Nicholas Pooran

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was among a few franchises that have invested in T20 leagues across the globe. The Knight Riders Group owns Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which holds the record for most title wins in the competition. KKR has two more sister teams – the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20 (ILT20) and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC).

The Knight Riders have clinched titles in the IPL and CPL more than once, but the ILT20 and MLC silverwares are still awaited. The franchise has lifted the IPL trophy on three occasions, in 2012, 2014, and 2024, and emerged CPL champions on four occasions, including 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020. Notably, their most recent title came last year when they won the IPL title after a decade, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Final.

Having such a decorated cabinet, we believe it would be interesting to look at the Knight Riders franchise XI. This KKR off-season XI will feature players from across global leagues, barring IPL 2025. However, CPL 2025 is yet to begin.

How Would the Knight Riders Franchise XI 2025 Batting Unit Shape Up?

Former India Under-19 captain and current USA cricketer Unmukt Chand will open the innings for the Knight Riders’ off-season XI. Chand, who is seeking a place in the USA’s playing XI, had an exceptional MLC 2025 season. The right-hand batter amassed 302 runs in nine matches with three fifties, averaging 37.75 at a strike rate of 134.79.

Andre Fletcher will bring the West Indian power and flair at the top. He will partner with Chand. Fletcher scored 289 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 41.28 and a strike rate of 158.79. The right-hand batter smashed two hundreds in the MLC 2025, showcasing his ability to convert starts into big scores. Notably, both batters opened innings for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2025, bolstering their case.

Sherfane Rutherford will look after the number three spot. The left-hander has been in exceptional form in T20 cricket and proved it again in the MLC 2025. Representing LAKR, the southpaw batter amassed 222 runs in seven innings, 37, while striking at 159.71, which also includes a fifty. 

The number four spot will be acquired by Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain, Charith Asalanka. He had an amazing ILT20 season during his limited opportunities. The southpaw batter scored 111 runs in three games, averaging 37 and a strike rate of 152.05, which also includes a fifty. Additionally, the Sri Lankan can also roll his arm over if needed.

UAE’s Alishan Sharafu will sneak into the team and will bat at No.5. His numbers are getting better every season. He has showcased his ability to manoeuvre the bowling attack. He was exceptional in the ILT20, having amassed 220 runs in nine innings, averaging 31.42. 

Legendary Kieron Pollard would do a similar job to the one he used to do for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Though he retired from international cricket a while ago, Pollard has been playing in franchise leagues all across the world. The Windies all-rounder had an outstanding MLC 2025 season, having amassed 317 runs in 12 matches, averaging 39.62 and a strike rate of 175.13, and winning games on a couple of occasions single-handedly. He also contributed significantly with the ball, picking up six wickets at an economy of 9.65. 

ALSO READ:

How Does the Bowling Attack Look?

Jason Holder will do the hardest job, providing the balance to the team. He will play the finisher role while batting at number seven and bowling potentially four overs. Holder was the third leading wicket-taker of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 with 15 wickets in eight outings, which included two four-fors. He played a couple of impactful innings down the order, smashing 69 runs at a strike rate of 164.28. He continued his form in the MLC 2025, picking nine wickets and scoring 66 runs, striking at 140.

Sunil Narine will bat at number eight and will give guaranteed four overs of spin. Having him allows the captain to be a little relaxed, as he can bowl similarly well across all phases of the match. Though he doesn’t have many wickets to his name, Narine has conceded runs at just 6.50 rpo. The right-arm spinner has taken eight wickets in 16 matches across ILT20 and MLC 2025. He can hit the ball long, having shown his skills time and again, particularly as an opener in the IPL. 

It can’t happen that a match-winner like Russell won’t find a place in a T20 team. The veteran will do the finisher’s job and could provide a couple of overs as required. Though his recent performance is modest, Russell can win you games single-handedly on his day. Additionally, Russell’s bowling is quite underrated. He has that knack of picking wickets, which could be handy. The Windies all-rounder has amassed 256 runs across the ILT20 and MLC 2025 seasons at a strike rate of 150.58. Russell has also taken 12 wickets in 12 innings, where he has bowled at a slightly expensive economy of 10.2.

The USA pacer SC van Schalkwyk will share the load with Jason Holder. Schalkwyk took 14 wickets in 10 matches, averaging 26.07 in the MLC 2025. He was the joint fifth-highest leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

The Australian leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha will lead the spin-bowling attack. He is currently Australia’s second spinner in limited-overs cricket after Adam Zampa. His presence in the squad will help the KKR off-season squad to control the middle overs. He will have the responsibility to provide wickets in the middle and maintain the pressure built by the pacers in the powerplay. Playing for LAKR in MLC 2025, Sangha picked up nine wickets in six appearances at a modest economy of 9.09.

Knight Riders Off-Season XI

  • Unmukt Chand
  • Andre Fletcher (wk)
  • Sherfane Rutherford
  • Charith Asalanka
  • Alishan Sharafu 
  • Kieron Pollard
  • Andre Russell
  • Jason Holder
  • Sunil Narine
  • SC van Schalkwyk
  • Tanveer Sangha
Related posts

KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Breaks Silence On Possible SRH Move Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

KKR Star Gives Clarity on Future, Breaks Silence On Possible SRH Move Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

8:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Not Only Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajasthan Royals Names Two More CSK Players for Sanju Samson Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Not Only Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajasthan Royals Names Two More CSK Players for Sanju Samson Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sanju Samson's future at Rajasthan Royals is reportedly uncertain.
8:10 pm
Vishnu PN
4 big trades we could see before ipl 2026 auction sanju samson will jacks venkatesh iyer kl rahul

4 Big Trades We Could See Before IPL 2026 Auction

The trade rumours include two star wicketkeeper-batters.
7:13 pm
Vishnu PN
csk-youngster shaik rasheed-makes-strong-case-for-ipl-2026-retention-with-second-consecutive-fifty-in-andhra-premier-league

CSK Youngster Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Second Consecutive Fifty in Andhra Premier League

He played five matches for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025.
6:28 pm
Vishnu PN
Zaheer Khan LSG Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Auction

Former Delhi Capitals Captain to Part Ways With LSG Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

LSG did not qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoff.
5:02 pm
Aditya Ighe
Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Azmatullah Omarzai

4 Players Whose CPL 2025 Form Is Crucial To IPL 2026 Retention Chances

These four players had a forgettable form in the IPL 2025.
4:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
