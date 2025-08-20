KKR Player Hits Brisk 13-Ball 37 in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Raises Retention Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He didn't play a single game in the IPL 2025.
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia is having a tremendous Maharaja T20 Trophy KSCA 2025. Representing Gulbarga Mystics, Sisodia smashed a quickfire knock with the willow against Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy in Mysore on Wednesday. The left-hand batter whacked 37 off 13 balls, striking at a whopping 284.62. His innings was laced with five sixes and a four. In the process, Sisodia smoked four consecutive sixes on the first four deliveries of the Mystics’ innings against the capped all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, achieving an incredible feat during his short stay.
After being asked to bat, the Warriors were put under pressure as the Gulbarga bowlers wreaked havoc. The visitors lost three wickets within the powerplay and were reeling at 37/3 at one stage. But Muralidhara Venkatesh came to rescue his team, playing a crucial 93-run knock off 53 balls under pressure, striking at 175.47. He received valuable support from Captain Manish Pandey (29 off 19 balls) and Yashovardhan Parantap (48 off 24 balls) from the other end as the Warriors put a formidable 209/5 on the board in their 20 overs. Lavish Kaushal emerged as the best bowler for Gulbarga, who conceded just 25 runs off his four overs and took two crucial wickets. Monish Reddy, Shashi Kumar K, and Prithviraj Shekhawat also picked a wicket each.
However, it was Sisodia’s cameo that made the difference. His innings’ 37-run effort got the hosts off to a flier, setting a tone for a massive 210-run chase. Gulbarga raced to fifty in just four overs when he got out. However, they lost a couple of players early: Prajwal Pavan on seven off 12 balls and Nikin Jose (21 off 18 balls), who retired hurt. However, a collective effort from the middle order featuring Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, and Praveen Dubey took them over the line. Ravichandran was dismissed on 38 off 24 balls, while Siddharth and Dubey ensured they finished the game for the side, scoring 49 off 34 balls and 53 off 19 balls, respectively. Mystics chased down the target on the final ball of the innings with seven wickets to spare. Shikhar Shetty, Gautam Mishra, and Codanda Ajit Karthik managed to take a wicket each.
Luvnith Sisodia was with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025, having been acquired for INR 30 lakh. KKR shared his pre-season camp batting videos on their social media regularly, creating buzz over his inclusion in the playing XI. However, despite poor runs from their overseas wicketkeepers, the Knight Riders didn’t play him; instead, they made him sit on the bench for the entire season. Probably, Sisodia would have been the opener they were looking for to partner with Sunil Narine.
The Karnataka batter has displayed an aggressive approach in his batting, which can be visible from his strike rate. He has amassed 128 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 185.51. Though the 25-year-old is relatively inexperienced with top-level cricket, KKR might look for him to have a season like Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi had for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025. With the knock against the Warriors on Wednesday, Sisodia has shown what he can do and what he is capable of. With the IPL 2026 mini auction around the corner, KKR will look to fine-tune their squad, especially after a disappointing IPL 2025 season, where they finished eighth in the points table.