KKR Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players.

KKR retained some of their key players like Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh amongst others while also making quite a few releases as well. After the final KKR Retained Players 2026 and KKR Released Players 2026, the final KKR Remaining purse is 64.3 Cr.

KKR Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The KKR retention list has 12 players, with big names like Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy. There are also a few notable names among the KKR released players 2026, including Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell.

Players Retained/Released Purse + or – (INR) Ajinkya Rahane Retained – 1.5 crore Rinku Singh Retained – 13 crore Angkrish Raghuvanshi Retained – 3 crore Ramandeep Singh Retained – 4 crore Vaibhav Arora Retained – 1.80 crore Sunil Narine Retained – 12 crore Harshit Rana Retained – 4 crore Varun Chakravarthy Retained – 12 crore Umran Malik Retained – 75 lakh Rahmanullah Gurbaz Released +2 crore Manish Pandey Retained – 75 lakh Quinton de Kock Released + 3.60 crore Anukul Roy Retained – 40 lakh Moeen Ali Released + 2 crore Rovman Powell Retained – 1.5 crore Anrich Nortje Released + 6.5 crore Spencer Johnson Released +2.80 crore Chetan Sakariya Released +75 lakh Mayank Markande Trade + 30 lakh Luvnith Sisodia Released +30 lakh Andre Russell Released +12 crore Venkatesh Iyer Released +23.75 crore



With a few big calls, such as releasing Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, KKR have entered the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of INR 64.3 crores — the highest amongst all teams. They also have 13 slots to fill at the auction.

KKR Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

The KKR remaining purse after finalising the KKR retention list 2026 for the IPL 2026 auction is easily higher than most other teams, with a 20 crore surplus over second second-highest CSK which suggests they will be extremely aggressive in the event in December.

Team Name Remaining purse Chennai Super Kings (CSK) INR 43.3 crore Mumbai Indians (MI) INR 2.75 crores Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) INR 64.3 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) INR 25.5 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) INR 16.4 crore Delhi Capitals (DC) INR 21.8 crore Punjab Kings (PBKS) INR 11.5 crore Rajasthan Royals (RR) INR 16.05 crore Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) INR 22.95 crore Gujarat Titans (GT) INR 12.9 crore

The KKR released players 2026 list suggests they need a top-order wicketkeeper batter on priority. The KKR remaining purse also allows them to target all those big names in the auction. There’s a reason why they have left out those overseas players from their squad.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. KKR are expected to target players like Cameron Green and Prithvi Shaw and build a strong squad for IPL 2026.

