KKR Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?
KKR Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: November 15, 2025
2 min read
KKR Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players.

KKR retained some of their key players like Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh amongst others while also making quite a few releases as well. After the final KKR Retained Players 2026 and KKR Released Players 2026, the final KKR Remaining purse is 64.3 Cr.

KKR Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The KKR retention list has 12 players, with big names like Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy. There are also a few notable names among the KKR released players 2026, including Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell.

PlayersRetained/ReleasedPurse + or – (INR)
Ajinkya RahaneRetained– 1.5 crore
Rinku SinghRetained– 13 crore
Angkrish RaghuvanshiRetained– 3 crore
Ramandeep SinghRetained– 4 crore
Vaibhav AroraRetained– 1.80 crore
Sunil NarineRetained– 12 crore
Harshit RanaRetained– 4 crore
Varun ChakravarthyRetained– 12 crore
Umran MalikRetained– 75 lakh
Rahmanullah GurbazReleased+2 crore
Manish PandeyRetained– 75 lakh
Quinton de KockReleased+ 3.60 crore
Anukul RoyRetained– 40 lakh
Moeen AliReleased+ 2 crore
Rovman PowellRetained– 1.5 crore
Anrich NortjeReleased+ 6.5 crore
Spencer JohnsonReleased+2.80 crore
Chetan SakariyaReleased+75 lakh
Mayank MarkandeTrade+ 30 lakh
Luvnith SisodiaReleased+30 lakh
Andre RussellReleased+12 crore
Venkatesh IyerReleased+23.75 crore


With a few big calls, such as releasing Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, KKR have entered the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of INR 64.3 crores — the highest amongst all teams. They also have 13 slots to fill at the auction.

KKR Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand? 

The KKR remaining purse after finalising the KKR retention list 2026 for the IPL 2026 auction is easily higher than most other teams, with a 20 crore surplus over second second-highest CSK which suggests they will be extremely aggressive in the event in December.

Team NameRemaining purse
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)INR 43.3 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI)INR 2.75 crores
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) INR 64.3 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)INR 25.5 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)INR 16.4 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC)INR 21.8 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS)INR 11.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR)INR 16.05 crore
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)INR 22.95 crore
Gujarat Titans (GT)INR 12.9 crore

The KKR released players 2026 list suggests they need a top-order wicketkeeper batter on priority. The KKR remaining purse also allows them to target all those big names in the auction. There’s a reason why they have left out those overseas players from their squad.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. KKR are expected to target players like Cameron Green and Prithvi Shaw and build a strong squad for IPL 2026.

