KKR Retained and Released Players 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction

KKR retained players 2026 could have some interesting names. A look at the full KKR retentions before IPL 2026.

The KKR retained players 2026 list is among the most awaited announcements ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. After finishing eighth in the IPL 2025 season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are expected to make some big calls as they rebuild their Kolkata Knight Riders retention list 2026. With a mix of senior pros and young talent, the KKR team 2026 players list could see a few surprises when the final retention and release decisions are made.

KKR Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

KKR are known for backing their proven performers, but the KKR 2026 retention list could see a few calculated changes. Despite missing out on the playoffs last year, the franchise still has a strong Indian core and several all-round options. Let’s look at the likely KKR retained players 2026.

Which Players Could Be Retained By KKR?

The Kolkata Knight Riders retained players 2026 will likely include names offering experience and all-round value. Here are some of the key players expected to feature in the retention list:

Sunil Narine – A KKR legend and three-time IPL champion (2012, 2014, 2024) who remains central with both bat and ball.

Rinku Singh – The homegrown finisher who continues to deliver under pressure.

Varun Chakravarthy – Among the top wicket-takers in recent seasons, forming a potent spin pair with Narine.

Harshit Rana – Emerging as the leader of KKR's pace attack and part of the franchise's long-term Indian core.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi – The young Bengal batter who has impressed with his temperament and consistency.

Likely Full KKR Retained Players 2026 List

Here’s the complete likely KKR retained players 2026 list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction:

Ajinkya Rahane

Rinku Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Luvnith Sisodia

Ramandeep Singh

Vaibhav Arora

Sunil Narine

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Umran Malik

Mayank Markande

The KKR released players 2026 category could include a few ageing names and those who haven’t lived up to expectations. The management might release some high-value contracts to free up budget ahead of the auction.

Which Players Could Be Released By KKR?

These are the key players who struggled for form or didn’t fit the balance KKR wanted:

Andre Russell – After a decade of service, his form and fitness have dipped, making him an expensive retention.

Quinton de Kock – Inconsistent and likely to free up an overseas slot.

Venkatesh Iyer – At ₹23.75 crore, may be released and bought back at a lower price.

Moeen Ali – Was signed as a backup to Narine but didn't get many games.

Anrich Nortje – Injury concerns and limited appearances could cost him his spot.

Full KKR Released Players 2026 List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Quinton de Kock

Manish Pandey

Andre Russell

Venkatesh Iyer

Anukul Roy

Moeen Ali

Rovman Powell

Anrich Nortje

Spencer Johnson

Shivam Shukla

Chetan Sakariya

KKR Team 2026 Players List – Likely Squad After Retentions

After the retentions and releases, here’s how the KKR 2026 squad players list might shape up:

Category: Retained

Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande.

Category: Released

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Shivam Shukla, Chetan Sakariya.

Captaincy Status

The captaincy of the Kolkata Knight Riders 2026 squad is still open. Ajinkya Rahane, who led last season, remains a strong candidate, but KKR may explore other leadership options depending on auction outcomes.

What To Expect From KKR At The IPL 2026 Auction?

KKR are expected to enter the auction with a clear focus on strengthening their bowling and lower middle order. The KKR retained and released players 2026 strategy will dictate how much purse they carry and who they chase next.

Potential Key Targets for KKR at IPL 2026 Auction

Sanju Samson (trade) – KKR are amongst the teams who have reportedly shown an interest in Sanju Samson if the Royals decide to part with him. Furthermore, with KKR’s overseas wicketkeeper-batters failing to deliver, they are on the lookout for an experienced player in the role. Getting Samson also gives KKR a likely captaincy candidate.

Abhishek Porel (trade) – If not Samson, KKR could also be looking at Abhishek Porel. The Bengal player is young and also has experience playing at KKR’s home ground.

Cameron Green (auction) – Cameron Green is one target after whom KKR might be willing to go big if they decide to release Andre Russell. The Aussie all-rounder can bat top in 5, can bowl a full quota of overs, and also has IPL experience.

Mohammed Shami (auction) – Shami will bolster their Indian pace bowling attack featuring Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Umran Malik. He has represented Bengal in domestic cricket for years and has a good record at the iconic Eden Gardens.

FAQs – KKR retained players 2026

Which players could be retained by KKR before IPL 2026 auction? Likely names include Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Harshit Rana — all part of the KKR retained players 2026 core. Who will be in KKR Released Players List Before IPL 2026 auction? Possible names include Andre Russell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, and Quinton de Kock — the expected KKR released players 2026 list. What is KKR’s strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction? KKR will focus on balance, all-round options, and finding leaders while optimising purse space from the Kolkata Knight Riders retention list 2026.

