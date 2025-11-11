KKR Retained and Released Players 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction

KKR retained players 2026 could have some interesting names. A look at the full KKR retentions before IPL 2026.
The KKR retained players 2026 list is among the most awaited announcements ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. After finishing eighth in the IPL 2025 season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are expected to make some big calls as they rebuild their Kolkata Knight Riders retention list 2026. With a mix of senior pros and young talent, the KKR team 2026 players list could see a few surprises when the final retention and release decisions are made.
KKR are known for backing their proven performers, but the KKR 2026 retention list could see a few calculated changes. Despite missing out on the playoffs last year, the franchise still has a strong Indian core and several all-round options. Let’s look at the likely KKR retained players 2026.
The Kolkata Knight Riders retained players 2026 will likely include names offering experience and all-round value. Here are some of the key players expected to feature in the retention list:
Here’s the complete likely KKR retained players 2026 list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction:
The KKR released players 2026 category could include a few ageing names and those who haven’t lived up to expectations. The management might release some high-value contracts to free up budget ahead of the auction.
These are the key players who struggled for form or didn’t fit the balance KKR wanted:
After the retentions and releases, here’s how the KKR 2026 squad players list might shape up:
Category: Retained
Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande.
Category: Released
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Shivam Shukla, Chetan Sakariya.
Captaincy Status
The captaincy of the Kolkata Knight Riders 2026 squad is still open. Ajinkya Rahane, who led last season, remains a strong candidate, but KKR may explore other leadership options depending on auction outcomes.
KKR are expected to enter the auction with a clear focus on strengthening their bowling and lower middle order. The KKR retained and released players 2026 strategy will dictate how much purse they carry and who they chase next.
Sanju Samson (trade) – KKR are amongst the teams who have reportedly shown an interest in Sanju Samson if the Royals decide to part with him. Furthermore, with KKR’s overseas wicketkeeper-batters failing to deliver, they are on the lookout for an experienced player in the role. Getting Samson also gives KKR a likely captaincy candidate.
Abhishek Porel (trade) – If not Samson, KKR could also be looking at Abhishek Porel. The Bengal player is young and also has experience playing at KKR’s home ground.
Cameron Green (auction) – Cameron Green is one target after whom KKR might be willing to go big if they decide to release Andre Russell. The Aussie all-rounder can bat top in 5, can bowl a full quota of overs, and also has IPL experience.
Mohammed Shami (auction) – Shami will bolster their Indian pace bowling attack featuring Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Umran Malik. He has represented Bengal in domestic cricket for years and has a good record at the iconic Eden Gardens.
Likely names include Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Harshit Rana — all part of the KKR retained players 2026 core.
Possible names include Andre Russell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, and Quinton de Kock — the expected KKR released players 2026 list.
KKR will focus on balance, all-round options, and finding leaders while optimising purse space from the Kolkata Knight Riders retention list 2026.
