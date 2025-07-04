KKR Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Kolkata Knight Riders Will Retain

With the IPL 2026 Auction a few months away, three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are expected to take a few big calls. Especially after missing the playoffs in the last edition finishing eighth in the playoffs, the Purple and Gold outfit will look to turnaround their fortunes in the upcoming season. Here’s a look at the likely KKR Retention List, players who could be released, and how the KKR squad might shape up.

KKR Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

KKR are known for backing their loyal custodians and matchwinners but ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, the franchise might look to tweak a few spots. Here’s a look at the likely KKR Retention List:

Which Players Could Be Retained By KKR?

KKR may stick to their philosophy of retaining their core. Players who offer multi-dimensional skills or form the leadership core are more likely to be retained. Some potential names are:

Sunil Narine – Part of KKR’s all three title wins (2012, 2014 and 2024) alongside his explosive batting and mystery spin bowling

Angkrish Raghuvanshi – Promising young talent who has delivered mostly when given the chance

Varun Chakravarthy – Top wicket-taker for KKR in the last two seasons and forms a lethal spin duo with Narine

Rinku Singh – Homegrown talent and one of the best finishers in the business

Harshit Rana- Spearhead of KKR’s pace bowling attack and a key cog of the Indian core in the franchise.

ALSO READ:

Final Likely players to be retained by KKR

Ajinkya Rahane

Rinku Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Luvnith Sisodia

Ramandeep Singh

Vaibhav Arora

Sunil Narine

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Umran Malik

Mayank Markande

KKR Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026

Kolkata could look to part ways with a few underperformers or ageing stars to free up budget. Here’s the expected KKR Released Players List:

Which Players Could Be Released By KKR?

These are the key players who struggled for form or didn’t fit the balance KKR wanted:

Quinton de Kock – Was inconsistent and the top of the order and will open up an overseas slot

Andre Russell – Performance and workload have seen a sharp decline in recent years.

Anrich Nortje – Hasn’t been a regular feature alongside injury issues

Venkatesh Iyer – Too expensive a retention at INR 23.75 crores, KKR will look to release him and buy back at the auction

Moeen Ali – Moeen Ali was bought as a backup for Narine and did not get much opportunities.

Likely Full KKR Released Players List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Quinton de Kock

Manish Pandey

Andre Russell

Venkatesh Iyer

Anukul Roy

Moeen Ali

Rovman Powell

Anrich Nortje

Spencer Johnson

Shivam Shukla

Chetan Sakariya

Likely KKR Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the KKR squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande.

Category: Released

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Shivam Shukla, Chetan Sakariya

Captaincy Status

The KKR captain for IPL 2026 remains uncertain as of now. While the franchise bought Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side last season after they decided to release Shreyas Iyer, Rahane did not have the best of seasons as a leader. However, given his experience of captaining India and Mumbai in domestic cricket, Rahane will remain the frontrunner for the role.

What To Expect From KKR At The IPL 2026 Auction?

With gaps to plug in their pace attack and middle-order, KKR are likely to target:

A wicketkeeper-batter

An overseas fast-bowling all-rounder

An experienced pacer

Potential Key Targets For CSK at IPL 2026 Auction

Sanju Samson (trade) – KKR are amongst the teams who have reportedly shown an interest for Sanju Samson if the Royals decide to part with him. Furthermore, with KKR’s overseas wicketkeeper-batters failing to deliver, they are on the lookout for an experienced player in the role. Getting Samson also gives KKR a likely captaincy candidate.

Abhishek Porel (trade) – If not Samson, KKR could also be looking at Abhishek Porel. He is young and also has experience of playing at KKR’s home Eden Gardens, as it is also the home ground of the Bengal team for which Porel plays his domestic cricket.

Cameron Green (auction) – Cameron Green is one target after whom KKR might be willing to go big if they decide to release Andre Russell. The Aussie all-rounder can bat top in 5 and can also bowl 3,4 overs and also has IPL experience.

Mohammed Shami (auction) – Shami will bolster their Indian pace bowling attack featuring Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik. Shami has represented Bengal in domestic cricket for years and has a good record at the iconic Eden Gardens.

FAQs

Which players could be retained by KKR before IPL 2026 auction?

Likely names include Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana.

Who will be in KKR Released Players List Before IPL 2026 auction?

Possible releases: Andre Russell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock

What is KKR’s strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction?

Focus on squad balance, experienced overseas stars in specific roles, and plugging gaps in pace and batting depth.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.