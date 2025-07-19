KKR Retention Plans in Jeopardy Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction After Overseas Star’s Match-Winning Performance in GSL 2025

He stepped up at the right time to help his team win the contest.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz came up with a blistering performance in the Global Super League (GLS) 2025 final. The Afghan batter played a timely knock to power the Guyana Amazon Warriors to the title against the Rangpur Riders.
105/9
76/3
He scored 66 runs in 38 balls, including six boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 173.68. 72.72% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Gurbaz scored 33.67% of the team’s runs alone.
He came to bat at No.3 after the Warriors lost Evin Lewis in the fourth over and formed a massive 121-run partnership with Johnson Charles, who also played a terrific knock of 67 runs. Gurbaz had a steady start before he went after the bowlers with full intent and hit them all around the park.
ALSO READ:
From 14 runs in the first ten deliveries, Gurbaz raced away to 52 in the next 28 balls before being dismissed in the 16th over, but not before putting the Guyana-based franchise in a commanding position. He had been hot and cold in the tournament before, but stepped up at the right time to help his team win the contest and clinch the trophy.
Kolkata Knight Riders might be forced to release Rahmanullah Gurbaz to free some budget ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He joined KKR at INR 2 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, but his performances were not up to the mark in the limited chances he had.
Gurbaz scored 74 runs at an average of 18.50 and a 139.62 strike rate in five innings, including a best of 35. Even overall, he doesn’t boast a great IPL record: 363 runs, 21.35 average, 134.94 strike rate, & two fifties.
Hence, KKR might look to release him and free some budget for other options, given his inconsistency, and they can get better options in the auction. Even if KKR want, they can get him back if his price is reasonable, but for now, they must leave him.
This was a weak area for KKR in IPL 2025, and the idea should be to have a solid Indian wicketkeeper-batter for the next season. They have reportedly been in trade talks with a few franchises at the moment, but nothing has been confirmed, even though they probably aim for the same – getting an Indian wicketkeeper-batter.
