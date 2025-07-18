KKR Star Ruled Out of England Series With an Injury To Thumb Finger

His last innings was against Gloucestershire, where he made 59 runs in the first innings but had to retire hurt.

According to TOI, Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out and had to return from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Emerging Team’s tour of England due to a minor fracture in his right thumb.

Injury Blow for MCA as Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ruled Out Due to Injury

Angkrish Raghuvanshi also missed the previous match against the SACA which the MCA Emerging Players won by five wickets.

In the tour, before missing the last match, Angkrish had a very good run in the Test matches, scoring three fifties in the six innings he played. He scored a total of 264 runs during the tour. His last innings was against Gloucestershire, where he made 59 runs in the first innings but had to retire hurt, and missed the rest of the match after that.

After finishing the Test matches, the MCA Emerging Players are now playing the one-day games. Their last match was against SACA, which was a 50-over game. SACA batted first and scored 238 all out in 49.5 overs. For MCA, Prince Badiani took three wickets, captain Pragnesh Kanpillewar took four wickets, and Musheer Khan took one.

While chasing the target, Musheer Khan scored 74 runs off 49 balls, and Aayush Zimare remained unbeaten on 60. Their efforts helped MCA chase down the target in just 28.5 overs and win the match by five wickets.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Adds Wicketkeeping to His Skill Set

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was part of the T20 Mumbai 2025 tournament, representing SOBO Mumbai Falcons. He scored 145 runs in seven matches during the tournament. His team reached the final but lost to Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals.

SOBO’s captain was Shreyas Iyer, but due to IPL playoffs, he missed a few matches. In his absence, Angkrish had the responsibility of leading the team. The 21-year-old also took up wicketkeeping duties, even though he is not a regular wicketkeeper, adding another skill to his resume. He gave his best and did everything he could to help his team.

KKR Likely to Back Multi Skilled Angkrish Raghuvanshi Going Forward

For Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 300 runs in 11 innings. He mostly batted at number 4, which was different from IPL 2024 where his batting position kept changing and he did not get many chances to bat.

He is likely to be retained before the IPL 2026 auction, and hopefully KKR will use him well, especially now that he has also started wicketkeeping to make his case even stronger.

