KKR Star boosts his retention chances with a blistering century ahead of IPL 2026 auction

He was retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for a massive INR 4 crore.
Ramandeep Singh, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, has been in scintillating form in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2025. The right-hand batter smashed a century in just 95 balls with the help of eight towering sixes while playing for Punjab.
After a long gap of 13 years, the men’s senior team of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has been taking part in the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Cricket Tournament 2025, hosted by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).
Punjab started off their campaign by locking horns against Hyderabad, where the 28-year-old batter showed his finesse, hammering a brilliant century. Veteran batter Anmolpreet Singh has been leading the Punjab team in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Cricket Tournament.
The likes of Uday Pratap Saharan, Salil Arora, Aradhya Shukla, Raghu Shivam Sharma, Pukhraj Mann, and Harnoor Singh Pannu are also there in the squad.
ALSO READ:
Ramandeep has been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2022. He played for the Mumbai Indians (2022-2023) and then moved to the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2024 season.
The Punjab-based batter played a crucial role for KKR when they lifted the IPL trophy in 2024. Ramandeep batted with a strike rate of 201.61, scoring 125 runs. On the back of a terrific outing in the IPL, he got a maiden India call-up during the T20I series against South Africa in 2024.
The right-hand batter scored a quickfire 15 runs off just six balls in his debut innings and also smashed a six while facing his very first delivery for India. During last year’s edition of the cash-rich league, Ramandeep was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for a massive 4 crore.
Sadly, he could not carry on the momentum in the 2025 season as he finished with only 47 runs in 11 matches at a poor average of just 9.40 and a strike rate of 134.29. Citing his below-average outing, it would be interesting to see if KKR retains him or not for the upcoming IPL 2026.