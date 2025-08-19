News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
KKR Ramandeep Singh Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2025 IPL 2026 auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR Star boosts his retention chances with a blistering century ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 19, 2025
2 min read

He was retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for a massive INR 4 crore.

KKR Ramandeep Singh Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2025 IPL 2026 auction

Ramandeep Singh, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, has been in scintillating form in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2025. The right-hand batter smashed a century in just 95 balls with the help of eight towering sixes while playing for Punjab.

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
MTV Stallions MTV

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
SC Europa SCE

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
VFB Fallersleben VFB

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Berlin CC BRCC

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

296/8

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

137/4

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

136/9

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Perth Scorchers Academy by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

206/5

Pakistan Shaheens PS

124/8

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

139/5

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings

After a long gap of 13 years, the men’s senior team of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has been taking part in the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Cricket Tournament 2025, hosted by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). 

Ramandeep Singh’s Phenomenal Performance In Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2025

Punjab started off their campaign by locking horns against Hyderabad, where the 28-year-old batter showed his finesse, hammering a brilliant century. Veteran batter Anmolpreet Singh has been leading the Punjab team in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Cricket Tournament.

The likes of Uday Pratap Saharan, Salil Arora, Aradhya Shukla, Raghu Shivam Sharma, Pukhraj Mann, and Harnoor Singh Pannu are also there in the squad. 

ALSO READ:

Ramandeep Singh – A Vital Cog In KKR Line-up

Ramandeep has been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2022. He played for the  Mumbai Indians (2022-2023) and then moved to the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2024 season. 

The Punjab-based batter played a crucial role for KKR when they lifted the IPL trophy in 2024. Ramandeep batted with a strike rate of 201.61, scoring 125 runs. On the back of a terrific outing in the IPL, he got a maiden India call-up during the T20I series against South Africa in 2024. 

The right-hand batter scored a quickfire 15 runs off just six balls in his debut innings and also smashed a six while facing his very first delivery for India. During last year’s edition of the cash-rich league, Ramandeep was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for a massive 4 crore.

Sadly, he could not carry on the momentum in the 2025 season as he finished with only 47 runs in 11 matches at a poor average of just 9.40 and a strike rate of 134.29. Citing his below-average outing, it would be interesting to see if KKR retains him or not for the upcoming IPL 2026. 

2025 Buchi Babu Tournament
IPL
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Ramandeep Singh
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

CSK Nathan Ellis

CSK Star Reveals How He Mastered The Art Of Bowling Slower Balls

During the T20I series against West Indies in July, he picked three out of six wickets through his slower deliveries.
2:42 pm
Ashish Satyam
Dewald Brevis AUS vs SA Chennai Super Kings

Fresh From T20 Success, CSK Star Takes the Next Big Step With ODI Debut

He joined CSK as mid-season replacement player.
1:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
rajasthan royals ipl 2023 net bowler naman tiwari up t20 league 2025 lsg

Former Rajasthan Royals Recruit Delivers Scorching Spell In UP T20 League To Make Strong Case For IPL 2026 Auction

The left-armer claimed 4-28 to stun Lucknow Falcons
12:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
Gujarat Titans (GT) talisman Rashid Khan has been going through an interesting phase in The Hundred 2025 as a bowler.

Star Player’s Fluctuating Form Leaves Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Retention Plans in a Tricky Spot

He has been extreme with his performances.
11:26 am
Darpan Jain
sunrisers hyderabad srh ipl 2026 retention list ravichandran smaran maharaja trophy 2025

SRH Youngster Leads Pack Of Benched Players Of IPL 2025 Pushing For Retention Before IPL 2026 Auction

SRH signed the youngster as an injury replacement in IPL 2025
10:13 am
Samarnath Soory
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran came up with another all-round show during The Hundred 2025 fixture between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles in Southampton.

CSK Star Finds Consistency With Another All-Round Show, but IPL 2026 Retention Remains Uncertain

He has consistently been a strong player in this competition.
9:29 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.