KKR Star Rediscovers Form in MLC 2025 With Blazing 43* off 21, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Hopes

He scored an unbeaten 43 runs off 21 balls.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Rovman Powell got back in form in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 by scoring an unbeaten 43 runs off 21 balls for Los Angeles Knight Riders against Seattle Orcas at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
In the match, Los Angeles Knight Riders batted first and posted a total of 202/4 in 20 overs. Rovman Powell, who came in to bat at No.6, played a quickfire knock of 43* off just 21 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 204.76.
He walked in when the team was 129/4 (after Saif Badar got out in the 15th over) and built a crucial 73-run partnership with Andre Russell. Their stand helped LA Knight Riders cross the 200-run mark, which at one point looked difficult. Andre Russell also contributed with 65* off 39 balls. For the Seattle Orcas, Waqar Salamkheil was the most successful bowler with two wickets.
Despite Rovman Powell’s explosive innings, Los Angeles Knight Riders couldn’t defend the target as Seattle Orcas chased it down in 19.5 overs with five wickets in hand. Shimron Hetmyer smashed 64* off just 26 balls to turn the game in Seattle’s favour, while earlier contributions from Aaron Jones (73) and Shayan Jahangir (43) also played a big role in the win. For the Knight Riders, Jason Holder and Tanveer Sangha took two wickets each, and Andre Russell picked up one.
Los Angeles Knight Riders are currently at the bottom of the table with just one win from their seven matches so far.
Rovman Powell didn’t get many chances in IPL 2025, playing only two matches in which he scored just five runs. In Major League Cricket 2025, he has played five matches so far and scored only 69 runs. Until this innings, he wasn’t in good form, but his unbeaten 43 against the Seattle Orcas should boost his confidence. If he can continue this kind of form in the upcoming matches, it could work in his favour and improve his chances of being retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2026 season ahead of the auction later this year.
