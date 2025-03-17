KKR Star Blazes 46 (21) in Second Intra-Squad Clash, Gears Up for IPL 2025 After First-Match Fifty

As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gear up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Venkatesh Iyer continued his explosive form, taking the bowlers by storm once again. Playing for Team Purple in the second practice match on March 17, he hammered 46 runs off just 21 balls. In the first intra-squad clash, he had already made a statement with an unbeaten 61 off 25 deliveries.

Venkatesh Iyer smashed 46 runs off 21 balls in the second practice match.



📸: Shubhayan Chakraborty pic.twitter.com/4Wr0vYbsPx — KnightRidersXtra (@KKR_Xtra) March 17, 2025

More to follow…