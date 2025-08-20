He Missed Last Season With Multiple Injuries, but KKR Player Returns to Domestic Cricket With More Tricks To Boost His IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He will play in the second round of the Buchi Babu Tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Umran Malik has recovered from injuries and will return to competitive cricket after an extended layoff. He will play in the second round of the Buchi Babu Tournament between Jammu & Kashmir and Baroda, starting August 22 in Tiruvallur.

On the sidelines of the tournament, Malik discussed his injuries and the challenging phase of seven to eight months, during which he frequently sustained injuries. In the same chat, the tearaway speedster revealed that he has been developing a few variations and worked with Abhishek Nayar, who acted as India’s assistant coach and recently joined KKR’s staff again.

“I’m developing three to four new variations. I’m also working with Abhishek [Nayar], P Krishna Kumar [J&K bowling coach] and Ajay Sharma, who is our head coach. I had a camp with Abhishek two weeks back here in Chennai, and it felt good to work with him.”

Umran’s last competitive cricket was in IPL 2024, following which he sustained hamstring and hip injuries and missed the domestic season 2024-25 and IPL 2025. However, he worked at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) for six months during his rehab and ensured regaining full fitness as he feels his body is again ready to play top-flight cricket.

Why KKR should retain Umran Malik before IPL 2026 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Umran Malik for INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction, but an injury ruled him out of the competition, and Chetan Sakariya replaced him. KKR didn’t have a great tournament and should make ample changes ahead of the next season, including releasing a few big players.

ALSO READ:

However, they should still keep Umran Malik, who has fully recovered from injuries and can be an asset, given his bowling attributes. He is an out-and-out pacer who can bowl at a high pace and act as an enforcer in the middle overs.

Teams often use an overseas slot for this role, but KKR get a solid option at such a low price without using a foreign player. The likes of Abhishek Nayar have worked with him, and the management understands Umran’s game and how to extract the most out of him, even if he didn’t play any game.

There’s little downside to retaining him, as his modest price hardly affects KKR’s budget, and he will be motivated to contribute after the support the franchise showed him during his injury phase. Umran has always been a bowler with massive potential and will look to establish himself as one of the mainstays by performing according to his potential now that he has recovered from injuries.