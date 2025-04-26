KKR vs PBKS Cut Off Time, Revised Target: Thunderstorm Hits Eden Gardens During IPL 2025 Clash

A thunderstorm has interrupted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) run chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens, raising questions around the KKR vs PBKS Cut Off Time and a potential KKR Revised Target under the DLS method.

Punjab Kings, after being asked to bat first, posted an impressive 201/4 in their 20 overs. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh put on a stunning century partnership to lay the foundation for a big score. In reply, KKR had reached 7/0 in one over before a strong thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rain, forced players off the field.

KKR vs PBKS Cut Off Time and Live Updates

Punjab Kings posted 201/4 in their 20 overs after a century opening stand between Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

in their 20 overs after a century opening stand between Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. KKR were 7/0 after 1 over when a thunderstorm interrupted play at Eden Gardens.

when a thunderstorm interrupted play at Eden Gardens. At least 5 overs are needed for the match to produce a result as per IPL rules.

for the match to produce a result as per IPL rules. There is about an hour’s buffer before overs start getting reduced; match officials are monitoring the situation.

before overs start getting reduced; match officials are monitoring the situation. If overs are lost , the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be used to set a KKR Revised Target . Overs to be lost from 10:35PM IST.

, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be used to set a . Overs to be lost from 10:35PM IST. Early DLS calculations suggest KKR’s target will be 61 runs in 5 overs if the match is shortened to the minimum 5 overs required.

KKR’s target will be if the match is shortened to the minimum 5 overs required. Kolkata Weather Report indicates that rain may ease within the next 30–40 minutes, though scattered showers are forecast till late evening.

indicates that rain may ease within the next 30–40 minutes, though scattered showers are forecast till late evening. Kolkata Hourly Weather Forecast (9 PM to 1 AM IST) shows 40–60% chances of rain, reducing slightly after midnight.

Hourly Kolkata Weather Updates

Time (IST) Rain/Thunderstorm Chance 9:00 PM 40% 10:00 PM 50% 11:00 PM 60% 12:00 AM 40% 1:00 AM 30%

According to the playing conditions, at least five overs per side are required to constitute a result in T20 matches. As things stand, there is still about an hour left before overs start getting reduced. If the rain stops soon and ground conditions allow, a full 20-over chase might still be possible for Kolkata Knight Riders. Otherwise, the focus will quickly shift to the DLS calculations for a KKR Revised Target.

KKR Revised Target: What Happens If Overs Are Lost?

Should the match resume with a reduced number of overs, Kolkata Knight Riders will be given a KKR Revised Target based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Since KKR are still at 7/0 with no wickets down, any revised target would factor in their clean start. Typically, in a shortened match, the required run rate rises sharply.

Early DLS calculations suggest that if play resumes with a 5-over match, KKR’s revised target will be 61 runs. That means they would need 54 more runs off the next 24 balls after the first over they already completed before rain halted play.

The Kolkata weather report suggests that the rain might ease within the next 30 to 40 minutes, keeping hopes alive for a result. However, the Kolkata hourly weather updates hint at occasional showers through the evening, which could complicate things further.

IPL 2025 Shortened Match Conditions

🏏 Extra Time Available:

Matches can be extended by up to 60 minutes to accommodate any interruptions or delays.

⏳ Sequence for Handling Delays:

First, use the 60-minute extra time buffer.

Next, reduce the time allocated for strategic timeouts if needed.

if needed. If required, shorten the break between innings.

📉 When Will Overs Start Getting Cut?

If, after using all extra time, a full 20-over innings isn’t possible, overs will be reduced to fit the remaining time.

🧮 How Are Reduced Overs Calculated?

Overs are reduced at a rate of 14.11 overs per hour based on the time left.

✅ Minimum Overs Required for a Result:

At least 5 overs per side must be completed for the game to produce an official result.

🌧️ If Rain Interrupts the Match:

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be applied to set revised targets if overs are lost.

❌ If Even 5-Overs-Per-Side Isn’t Possible:

The match will be declared a No Result and both teams get one point each.

Kolkata Weather Report for KKR vs PBKS: Will Play Resume?

The Kolkata weather report for the evening shows a mix of thunderstorms and lighter showers. As per Kolkata hourly weather forecasts, there are intermittent showers expected till late evening. However, with Eden Gardens equipped with a rapid drainage system, full covers and an enthusiastic ground staff, a resumption is still a realistic possibility if rain stops soon.

Both teams will be eager to get back on the field. KKR, chasing 202, would ideally want a full 20-over innings to chase the target down, while PBKS would hope that the DLS calculations, if needed, fall in their favour.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the KKR vs PBKS Cut Off Time and the KKR Revised Target as officials assess the ground conditions at Eden Gardens.

