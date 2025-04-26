KKR vs PBKS Cut Off Time, Revised Target: Thunderstorm Hits Eden Gardens During IPL 2025 Clash

A thunderstorm has interrupted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) run chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens, raising questions around the KKR vs PBKS Cut Off Time and a potential KKR Revised Target under the DLS method.
Punjab Kings, after being asked to bat first, posted an impressive 201/4 in their 20 overs. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh put on a stunning century partnership to lay the foundation for a big score. In reply, KKR had reached 7/0 in one over before a strong thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rain, forced players off the field.
|Time (IST)
|Rain/Thunderstorm Chance
|9:00 PM
|40%
|10:00 PM
|50%
|11:00 PM
|60%
|12:00 AM
|40%
|1:00 AM
|30%
According to the playing conditions, at least five overs per side are required to constitute a result in T20 matches. As things stand, there is still about an hour left before overs start getting reduced. If the rain stops soon and ground conditions allow, a full 20-over chase might still be possible for Kolkata Knight Riders. Otherwise, the focus will quickly shift to the DLS calculations for a KKR Revised Target.
Should the match resume with a reduced number of overs, Kolkata Knight Riders will be given a KKR Revised Target based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.
Since KKR are still at 7/0 with no wickets down, any revised target would factor in their clean start. Typically, in a shortened match, the required run rate rises sharply.
Early DLS calculations suggest that if play resumes with a 5-over match, KKR’s revised target will be 61 runs. That means they would need 54 more runs off the next 24 balls after the first over they already completed before rain halted play.
The Kolkata weather report suggests that the rain might ease within the next 30 to 40 minutes, keeping hopes alive for a result. However, the Kolkata hourly weather updates hint at occasional showers through the evening, which could complicate things further.
🏏 Extra Time Available:
Matches can be extended by up to 60 minutes to accommodate any interruptions or delays.
⏳ Sequence for Handling Delays:
📉 When Will Overs Start Getting Cut?
🧮 How Are Reduced Overs Calculated?
✅ Minimum Overs Required for a Result:
🌧️ If Rain Interrupts the Match:
❌ If Even 5-Overs-Per-Side Isn’t Possible:
ALSO READ:
The Kolkata weather report for the evening shows a mix of thunderstorms and lighter showers. As per Kolkata hourly weather forecasts, there are intermittent showers expected till late evening. However, with Eden Gardens equipped with a rapid drainage system, full covers and an enthusiastic ground staff, a resumption is still a realistic possibility if rain stops soon.
Both teams will be eager to get back on the field. KKR, chasing 202, would ideally want a full 20-over innings to chase the target down, while PBKS would hope that the DLS calculations, if needed, fall in their favour.
Stay tuned for the latest updates on the KKR vs PBKS Cut Off Time and the KKR Revised Target as officials assess the ground conditions at Eden Gardens.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.