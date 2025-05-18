News
Virat Kohli KL Rahul argument face off IPL 2025 DC vs RCB
indian-premier-league-ipl

KL Rahul Breaks Virat Kohli’s T20 Record During DC vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 2 min read

Rahul has been in teriffic form in IPL 2025 and is the top scorer for DC

Virat Kohli KL Rahul argument face off IPL 2025 DC vs RCB

Delhi Capitals keeper-batter KL Rahul broke Virat Kohli’s record by becoming the fastest Indian to 8,000 T20 runs by scoring 35 runs against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rahul reached the milestone in 223 innings and was on 7,967 T20 runs before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash.

KL Rahul In Elite Club Of T20 Batters

Kohli had reached the milestone in 243 innings in 2019. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper was also the first Indian batter to reach the 8,000-run club. Kohli’s former Delhi team mate Shikhar Dhawan was the second Indian to reach the milestone in 2021. Dhawan, who had won the IPL with SRH in 2016, achieved the feat while playing for Delhi Capitals in 2021.

Rahul has now achieved the feat in much quicker time than Kohli who is also in sensational form in IPL 2025. Kohli has scored 505 runs from 11 innings in IPL 2025 and is in contention for the Orange Cap. 

Rahul fell behind in the top run-scorer list after beginning the season with three fifties, including an unbeaten 93 against RCB in the first half of the season.

The Karnataka batter, who played for RCB in his debut season in 2013, has also featured for SRH, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants over the last 12 years. In the previous match against KKR, the 33-year-old became the eighth batter in IPL history to reach 5,000 runs.

GT looking to extend DC’s wait for playoffs qualification

Delhi Capitals were invited to bat first by GT skipper Shubman Gill after winning the toss. DC, who set the early pace in the playoffs race, need to win the match in order to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

GT are at the top of the table and a victory here will extend DC’s wait for playoffs qualification and get themselves qualified.

Delhi Capitals could’ve improved their standing against Sunrisers Hyderabad but they were restricted to 133/7 in 20 overs in which Rahul scored 10 runs. Luckily, DC escaped that match with a point after heavy rain led to a wash out.

