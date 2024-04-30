Star Delhi Capitals Player Confesses to Being a Huge CSK Fan

The star DC player claimed that Chennai Super Kings was his favorite franchise ever since he was young.

Chennai Super Kings is the joint-most successful IPL franchise alongside Mumbai Indians. Both the teams have won the IPL five times each. CSK have a proud IPL record as they have reached the playoffs stage 12 out of 14 times they have been played in the league. The team has made it to the final for a record 10 times, which is the most for any team.

They are the contenders for the title and are considered one of the strongest teams in the tournament's history. CSK has been associated with the IPL since 2008. As a result, they have developed a special bonding with the fans and cricket lovers. But it is not just the CSK's fans, but players from other teams also admire the franchise.

Kuldeep Yadav Confesses to Being a Huge CSK Fan

Recenty, Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed that he was a big fan of Chennai Super Kings since the beginning of the IPL in 2008. Kuldeep revealed his admiration for CSK while speaking to R Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel. The left-arm wristspinner was the latest guest in Ashwin's popular YouTube show 'Kutti Stories'.

"When IPL started, I was a big fan of CSK. Matthew Hayden, MS Dhoni, the team was very good and I was a die hard fan. I am still a fan, it's not like I am not now, but when you are younger, you are asked to choose your favourite team and at that time it was always CSK," Kuldeep said.

"After I played U-19, I got picked by the Mumbai Indians in 2012. Before that, I used to watch IPL and it was only 'CSK CSK' for me. When I got picked by MI, I thought 'Lets shift to MI now," the 29-year-old added.

Kuldeep Yadav has been involved with three IPL franchises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals so far. He was snapped up by Mumbai Indians in 2012 but he never got to play a game for the franchise. He made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016. After some disappointing seasons, he was released by KKR and he joined Delhi Capitals in 2022.

He had his most prolific season in IPL 2022 where he picked up 21 wickets and finished among tournament's top five wicket-takers. Since then, he has been an integral part of the Capitals' team and is their first-choice spinner as well. In IPL 2024, Kuldeep has picked up 12 wickets in 8 matches so far at an average of 21.83.

