[WATCH] Brainfade From Kusal Mendis; Commits Bizarre Hit-Wicket in Must-Win IPL 2025 Eliminator Against Mumbai Indians
indian-premier-league-ipl

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 2 min read
Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis, who replaced Jos Buttler in the Gujarat Titans playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians, had a bizarre moment in the middle.

Chasing a big total of 229 in the must-win clash, GT needed a big partnership, especially after losing skipper Shubman Gill cheaply for 1.

Coming out at No.3, Kusal Mendis did manage to play a perfect support role to Sai Sudharsan with a 20-ball 10 before he committed a massive blunder and got out hit-wicket.

The incident happened on right after the powerplay on the second ball of the seventh over. Santner bowled a length ball on off stump as Mendis tried to pull it. While doing so, his backfoot slipped and he shattered two of the three stumps.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Speaking about the GT vs MI clash, Mumbai Indians put up a batting masterclass, powered by their openers Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow. The veteran duo got MI off to an explosive start with a fiery 84-run first wicket stand. The momentum was then carried forward by Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20), Tilak Varma (25 off 11) and Hardik Pandya (22 off 9) to post a towering 228 for 5 in 20 overs.

Speaking about GT, they have managed to more or less keep with the required run -rate and are very much in the contest

At the time of writing this report, the GT scoreboard read 113 for 2 in 10.3 overs with Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar currently batting in the middle.

Chandra Moulee Das
