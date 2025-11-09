Latest Update On Sanju Samson Trade To CSK — Rajasthan Royals Press For CSK Batter In Addition To Ravindra Jadeja

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is less than a week away. Former champions who took the last two spots of the points table in the 2025 season, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, are involved in a hot trade deal. Here’s the latest update on Sanju Samson trade to CSK, as well as how the Rajasthan Royals press for CSK batter in addition to Ravindra Jadeja.

More details about CSK releases, retentions ahead of the IPL 2026 auction

Rajasthan Royals Demand for Dewald Brevis

Apart from Jadeja for Samson, both of whom are INR 18 crore players who’d make the trade a fair deal for both teams, the Royals have reportedly demanded South Africa powerhouse — Dewald Brevis.

The 22-year-old was a glimmer of hope in CSK’s abysmal 2025 campaign. In six games, Brevis made 225 runs, including two fifties. His fiery strike rate of 180 added gave hope to the yellow army for a better 2026 season. However, with trade talks involving Jadeja for Samson, letting go of Brevis would be a huge blow.

Brevis recently attracted bids from CSK’s sister franchise, Jo’burg Super Kings, for the upcoming SA20 2026 league. However, Pretoria Capitals acquired the middle-order batter.

As for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Super Kings are already letting go of a legacy player, Ravindra Jadeja. They would not be keen to give away Brevis too.

ALSO READ:

Latest Update on Sanju Samson Trade to CSK

The Rajasthan Royals seem hell-bent on trading Sanju Samson to any other franchise. The soon-to-be 31-year-old has been in the news since the end of IPL 2025.

Early hints suggest that the gloveman had requested a release. What followed is a domino effect, as many familiar names from the support staff, including Rahul Dravid, left the franchise, indicating turmoil from behind the scenes.

As per the latest update on Sanju Samson trade to CSK, the Royals want Jadeja for Samson along with Brevis. At the same time, Manoj Badale, the UK-based franchise owner, has kept communication open with three other teams – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

SRH would not be keen to include another top-order batter in their mix of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Delhi Capitals too, wouldn’t punch a hole in their foot by letting go of KL Rahul in trade. KKR and CSK seem to be the most suitable franchises for Samson.

CSK are looking for an MS Dhoni-esque player, who can fill multiple roles of wicketkeeping, an experienced leader, and a crowd-puller with over-the-roof sixes. KKR also look for a similar triple-treat role in a player, who initially had their eyes on KL Rahul.

However, after multiple reports and hint-dropping by former CSK player, Ravichandran Ashwin, neither of the franchises has yet to officially confirm the Jadeja for Samson move. On the other hand, Jadeja has deactivated his social media account on Instagram, stirring drama to an already intriguing trade deal.

🚨 Ravindra Jadeja deactivates his Instagram account pic.twitter.com/9oLGb8e9SI — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) November 9, 2025

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.