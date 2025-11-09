Latest Update On Sanju Samson Trade To CSK — Ravindra Jadeja To Rajasthan Royals Trade Demands Another All-rounder For Completion

The trade deal was in the talks since the past few weeks, and is expected to complete soon.

Two teams that have been making the headlines much more than others have been the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). As matters stand, it is understood that the trade deal for Sanju Samson to CSK is nearing completion. The Sanju Samson trade to CSK is expected to take place anytime soon, with the Men in Yellow trading Ravindra Jadeja and one of Sam Curran or Matheesha Pathirana in exchange for Samson.

Earlier, the situation hung by a thread as the 2008 IPL champions asked for Dewald Brevis along with Ravindra Jadeja as a trade for Sanju Samson. However, that deal could never take shape as it was impossible for CSK to let go of a talent like Dewald Brevis. However, with the trade going ahead in the form of the English all-rounder, Sanju Samson in IPL 2026 could don the yellow jersey.

It all started after the wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala expressed his willingness to play for another franchise. Much has gone downhill from that point for the Rajasthan Royals. Having said that, the most important question after the deal is, who would be the Rajasthan Royals new captain. The Sanju Samson trade to CSK is expected to be one of the signature trade deals in the history of the IPL.

Why the Sanju Samson Trade to CSK Is Huge

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter being traded to the five-time IPL champions would mean a lot to the Men in Yellow. The current situation demands them to have a wicketkeeper-batter ready in the ranks after MS Dhoni hangs his boots from the IPL. The legendary former Indian skipper has been struggling with his knees recently, and having someone like Samson behind him would be a boost for CSK.

However, this trade deal would do a lot more for CSK than for the Rajasthan Royals. The 2008 IPL winners have a lot on their plate to deal with at the moment, and just adding two fine all-rounders in their ranks would not solve a lot of their issues. The entire leadership group of the franchise is shaken after head coach Rahul Dravid and their CEO Jake Lush McCrum parted ways with the franchise.

With Samson heading towards the five-time IPL champions, the Rajasthan Royals will have more to think about. As an option, they can look at Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper if he is willing to take up the role. But that would be a gamble, as the left-handed all-rounder has very little experience of leadership under his belt. For Jadeja Rajasthan Royals return would be like a homecoming, with the player having started his IPL career with the Royals.

