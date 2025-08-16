Legendary West Indies Batter Suggests Former Mumbai Indians, CSK and RCB Players’ Inclusion to Guide Youngsters

This might be a small step towards bringing back the glorious old days.
The legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has advised the board to bring in some star former players and hand them over the responsibility of mentoring the upcoming WI youngsters. He believes that this move would help the West Indies to overcome their ongoing crisis and could be a small step towards bringing back the glorious old days.
The West Indies, which had won four World Cups (1975 and 1979 CWC and 2012, 2016 T20 WC) and a Champions Trophy (2004), are currently in massive trouble with a continuous decline in their gameplay. The team which ones used to be a powerhouse of cricket, is now on the verge of getting placed in the second tier, if the ICC introduces a two-tier system in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
However, after their recent home series debacle against Australia, where the visitors clean-swept them in three Tests and five T20Is, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) organised a conference to discuss the next steps of the authority amidst the testing times.
“An honour to be called upon to contribute to the future of West Indies cricket, particularly at a time as pivotal as this. The opportunity to serve is something I embrace wholeheartedly and I remain committed to the cause,” stated Lara after the recent CWI conference.
The former West Indies player felt that some of the prominent figures of the WI cricket, including ex-Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Dwayne Bravo and ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Chris Gayle, could help the side to overcome its ongoing crisis.
“I believe former players such as Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard possess a unique and timely perspective that can prove invaluable. These men have not only played at the highest level, but have done so in an era that reflects the modern athlete’s psyche, ambitions, and motivations,” wrote Lara on social media.
After hanging up their boots following a long and star-studded career, these players have also excelled in coaching the younger generation. MI have roped in Pollard as their batting coach since his IPL retirement in 2022. Bravo also joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their mentor in IPL 2025, after his two-year bowling-coach stint in CSK.
“Their proximity to today’s players, in terms of generational alignment and shared dressing rooms, gives them an authentic understanding of what drives, distracts, or disillusions the modern West Indian cricketer,” he added.