IPL 2025 Sunil Gavaskar on DJs cheerleaders
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Let’s Not Have DJs Screaming…’, Former India Cricketer Wants BCCI To Scrap DJs, Cheerleaders for Rest of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 3 min read

IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 after a one-week suspension due to India-Pakistan political tensions.

IPL 2025 Sunil Gavaskar on DJs cheerleaders

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to hold IPL 2025 matches without DJs and cheerleaders when the tournament resumes on May 17. IPL 2025 had been suspended for a week on May 9 in the aftermath of the political conflict between India and Pakistan.

Sunil Gavaskar said that doing away with DJs and cheerleaders will show a mark of respect towards the families who have lost their loved ones during Operation Sindoor amid the conflict between the two Asian neighbours.

‘Let’s not have DJs screaming…’: Sunil Gavaskar

“What I would really like to see is, These are the last few matches; we have had about 60 games or thereabouts. I think it is the last 15 or 16 games. I would sincerely hope, because of what has happened and some families have lost their near and dear ones, I would like that there is no music. Let’s not have the DJS screaming in the middle of an over,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

“None of that. Let the games be played. Let the crowds come in. Let’s just have a tournament, the balance of a tournament. It’s just no dancing girls, nothing. Just cricket would be a really nice way to respect the sentiment of the families who have lost their near and dear ones,” added the 75-year-old.

RCB to take on KKR in first match on resumption

The first match on the resumption of IPL 2025 will be Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru on May 17. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Second place, 16 points) are one of the favourites to qualify for the IPL playoffs whereas defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (Sixth, 11 points) have a tricky task of making the top four.

ALSO READ:

The rest of the tournament will be played across six venues— Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Delhi. The venues for the playoffs including the final will be decided at a later date. The summit clash, which was supposed to take place on May 25, will now be held on June 3.

BCCI
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Sunil Gavaskar
