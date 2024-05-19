'Looks like an express delivery....' - Flipkart trolls CSK after loss to RCB sends them crashing out of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings blew hot and cold throughout the season and were eliminated from IPL 2024 after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings' rollercoaster IPL 2024 campaign came to an end with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK finished fifth in the points table with seven wins and seven defeats. They have the same no. of points as RCB but are behind the net run rate.

This is just the third time that CSK have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs in the 15 seasons they have played so far. Chennai suffered several injury and unavailability issues of their players throughout the tournament which hampered their chances. By the time they played their last league game against RCB, their best three quicks in the squad.Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman were not available due to various reasons.

Flipkart trolls CSK after loss to RCB

E-commerce company Flipkart trolled Chennai Super Kings after the team's loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru that eliminated them from IPL 2024. In the video, an RCB fan can be seen carrying a box on his head.

On social media platform X, the tweet read, "Looks like an express delivery of band aids to Chennai."

The Super Kings were in the game till the last over but the wicket of MS Dhoni in the second ball of the final over turned the game into RCB's favour. Dhoni had smashed a massive 110m six off the first ball of the over to bring the equation down to 11 off 5 balls.

But a well-disguised slower ball from the left-arm seamer was enough to dismiss the CSK legend. However, with 10 needed off 2 balls and Ravindra Jadeja on strike, anything could have happened. But Dayal held his nerves this time and executed his slower balls to perfection. Jadeja swished in the air but could not connect the ball.

Chennai Super Kings are the five-time IPL champions and are one of the most consistent teams in the history of the tournament. They are also the defending champions. Ruturaj Gaikwad's tenure as CSK's captain hasn't started on a brighter note but he will be aiming to make a strong comeback next season.

