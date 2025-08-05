News
LSG Youngster Ayush Badoni in Demand for Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Pursuit
LSG Youngster in Demand for Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Pursuit

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 5, 2025
2 min read
LSG Youngster Ayush Badoni in Demand for Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Pursuit

With the next India Premier League (IPL 2026) auction few months away, speculations regarding possible trades and signings have already taken centre stage as the franchises will be planning to make the required additions in a bid to bolster their side ahead of the next season.

With the upcoming auction also slated to be a mini auction, some teams might also look rope in players even before they enter the auction pool via prospective trades. One such name who is in the talks of a trade is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) young batting sensation Ayush Badoni. It is understood that two franchises – Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have their sights set on the LSG youngster and could make a move to acquire him.

Ayush Badoni in IPL 2025

The 25-year-old, who was retained as an uncapped player in IPL 2025 for INR 4 crores by LSG, had a decent campaign with the bat. He scored 329 runs in 11 innings at a career-best IPL average of 32.90 while hitting at a strike rate of 148.19.

So far, he has featured in four IPL seasons, all with LSG, amassing a total of 963 runs at an average of 26.75, which includes six half-centuries.

Why Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals want to target Ayush Badoni for IPL 2026?

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals had a solid top-order but they struggled lower down the order and it not look very consistent which can tempt both franchises to look for an alternate option to bolster it. For GT, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler scored the bulk of runs in IPL 2025 while RR’s young opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi alongside Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag were the main scorers.

This is where Badoni comes in – he bats in No.5-No.6 position and can change gears progressively to take on the attack to the opposition. He can also bat up the order if needed. Furthermore, Badoni is also a handy off-spinner and can roll his arm over, which offers teams an extra bowling option.

How Former Mumbai Indians Star Played a Key Role in Recruiting Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Sensation Vipraj Nigam

He was picked up for INR 50 lakhs at last auction.

How Former Mumbai Indians Star Played a Key Role in Recruiting Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Sensation

He was picked up for INR 50 lakhs at last auction.
7:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
rcb ipl 2025 suyash sharma dpl 2025 delhi premier league

RCB Star Continues Impressive Form From IPL 2025, Claims Match-winning 4-17 In DPL 2025

His performance set up his team's first win of the Delhi Premier League 2025
6:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
Former RCB Net Bowler Money Grewal Impresses in DPL 2025 in Consecutive Games; Sets Sights on IPL 2026 Auction After Going Unsold in IPL 2025.jpg

Former RCB Net Bowler Impresses in DPL 2025 in Consecutive Games; Sets Sights on IPL 2026 Auction After Going Unsold in IPL 2025

He also came for RCB trials last season.

He also came for RCB trials last season.
5:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
After India U19 Call-up, New Pace Sensation Ignites IPL 2026 Auction Chances With Five-wicket Haul In DPL 2025

After India U19 Call-up, New Pace Sensation Ignites IPL 2026 Auction Chances With Five-wicket Haul In DPL 2025

Udhav Mohan bowled a terrific spell against the Outer Delhi Warriors in DPL 2025.
5:58 pm
Amogh Bodas
RCB Tim David

RCB Star Fined For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During WI vs AUS Fifth T20I

The incident took place during the fifth over of the final T20I against West Indies in St Kitts on July 28.
5:12 pm
Ashish Satyam
3 Franchises That Could Target Ajinkya Rahane At IPL 2026 Auction If KKR Release Him

3 Teams That Could Target Ajinkya Rahane At IPL 2026 Auction If KKR Release Him

He led the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.
4:05 pm
Amogh Bodas
