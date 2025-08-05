LSG Youngster in Demand for Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Pursuit

With the next India Premier League (IPL 2026) auction few months away, speculations regarding possible trades and signings have already taken centre stage as the franchises will be planning to make the required additions in a bid to bolster their side ahead of the next season.

All matches (47) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW 148/10 PD 66/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL 189/2 SDS 185/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI 146/7 CPP 150/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC 123/4 CPP 119/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI 123/6 KSP 124/3 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR 140/5 BB 137/10 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM 252/10 HAM 324/6 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH 310/7 SUSS 259/10 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT 283/9 ESS 234/10 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO 341/8 DER 282/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SOM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 87/5 GUG 89/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR 49/4 NAJC 50/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 234/3 MEL 119/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN 169/10 PHG 173/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 97/10 PENG 104/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT 100/10 SRAK 256/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – MEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PUT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW 34/10 HTW 38/1 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW 78/6 BBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – MWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W 176/5 OIW-W 159/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings

With the upcoming auction also slated to be a mini auction, some teams might also look rope in players even before they enter the auction pool via prospective trades. One such name who is in the talks of a trade is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) young batting sensation Ayush Badoni. It is understood that two franchises – Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have their sights set on the LSG youngster and could make a move to acquire him.

Ayush Badoni in IPL 2025

The 25-year-old, who was retained as an uncapped player in IPL 2025 for INR 4 crores by LSG, had a decent campaign with the bat. He scored 329 runs in 11 innings at a career-best IPL average of 32.90 while hitting at a strike rate of 148.19.

So far, he has featured in four IPL seasons, all with LSG, amassing a total of 963 runs at an average of 26.75, which includes six half-centuries.

ALSO READ:

Why Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals want to target Ayush Badoni for IPL 2026?

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals had a solid top-order but they struggled lower down the order and it not look very consistent which can tempt both franchises to look for an alternate option to bolster it. For GT, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler scored the bulk of runs in IPL 2025 while RR’s young opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi alongside Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag were the main scorers.

This is where Badoni comes in – he bats in No.5-No.6 position and can change gears progressively to take on the attack to the opposition. He can also bat up the order if needed. Furthermore, Badoni is also a handy off-spinner and can roll his arm over, which offers teams an extra bowling option.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.