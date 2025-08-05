LSG Youngster in Demand for Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Pursuit

With the next India Premier League (IPL 2026) auction few months away, speculations regarding possible trades and signings have already taken centre stage as the franchises will be planning to make the required additions in a bid to bolster their side ahead of the next season.
With the upcoming auction also slated to be a mini auction, some teams might also look rope in players even before they enter the auction pool via prospective trades. One such name who is in the talks of a trade is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) young batting sensation Ayush Badoni. It is understood that two franchises – Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have their sights set on the LSG youngster and could make a move to acquire him.
The 25-year-old, who was retained as an uncapped player in IPL 2025 for INR 4 crores by LSG, had a decent campaign with the bat. He scored 329 runs in 11 innings at a career-best IPL average of 32.90 while hitting at a strike rate of 148.19.
So far, he has featured in four IPL seasons, all with LSG, amassing a total of 963 runs at an average of 26.75, which includes six half-centuries.
Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals had a solid top-order but they struggled lower down the order and it not look very consistent which can tempt both franchises to look for an alternate option to bolster it. For GT, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler scored the bulk of runs in IPL 2025 while RR’s young opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi alongside Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag were the main scorers.
This is where Badoni comes in – he bats in No.5-No.6 position and can change gears progressively to take on the attack to the opposition. He can also bat up the order if needed. Furthermore, Badoni is also a handy off-spinner and can roll his arm over, which offers teams an extra bowling option.
