Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper batter Matthew Breetzke played a blistering knock in the T20 Blast 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG Overseas Star Keeps Shining in T20 Blast 2025, Boosts His IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Consistent Performances

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 14, 2025
3 min read

He was at his ruthless best while opening the innings and showed his superior skill set again.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper batter Matthew Breetzke played a blistering knock in the T20 Blast 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper batter Matthew Breetzke played a blistering knock in the T20 Blast 2025 fixture between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire in Birmingham. He was at his ruthless best while opening the innings and showed his superior skill set again.

Breetzke scored 85 runs in only 40 deliveries, including seven boundaries and six maximums, at a strike rate of 212.50. 75.29% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and the Proteas batter scored 35.41% of the team’s runs alone.

He opened the innings and formed two crucial partnerships with Ricardo Vasconcelos and David Willey, as his knock ensured Northamptonshire reached a massive 240/6 in their allotted 20 overs in the first innings. He had an opportunity to complete his century but fell short as he kept playing his shots to maintain the run rate.

ALSO READ:

This was his seventh fifty of the T20 Blast and his third-highest T20 score, as Breetzke continued his fine form and was instrumental in a comprehensive 64-run victory for his team. He had also scored a magnificent 93 in the previous fixture against Derbyshire, showing how good his rhythm has been in this tournament.

Matthew Breetzke makes a strong case for retention before the IPL 2026 auction

Lucknow Super Giants bought Matthew Breetzke for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction, but he didn’t get many opportunities to showcase his expertise. He played a solitary game – the final fixture of LSG in IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – scoring 14 runs while opening the innings.

LSG had the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram at the top, whereas Nicholas Pooran at No.3, and all of them were mighty consistent and didn’t allow Breetzke to get a look in. His only opportunity came when Markram left for national duties after IPL 2025 was delayed, but the team must have seen his potential.

LSG might part ways with Rishabh Pant after his below-par performances throughout the season, given that he is taking a big chunk of the purse. That means they will need more wicketkeeper batters in their squad and can afford to keep Breetzke since he is not costing them much.

He can be a long-term investment for the franchise, and his game will only improve from here on as he gets more exposure to the franchise and international cricket. His recent form must be a good enough reason not to let him go before the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026 Auction
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Matthew Breetzke
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

