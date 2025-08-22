LSG Player Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Stellar Unbeaten Fifty in Winning Cause in DPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Himmat Singh has made a strong case for retention ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction later this year with some fiery batting displays in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025).
After scoring a quickfire 46 in the last game, the 28-year-old slammed a clinical fifty earlier today (August 22) to help his team New Delhi Tigers over the finishing line in the match against Outer Delhi Warriors by seven wickets. The INR 30 lakh LSG recruit finished on 58*(38), which comprised six boundaries and two maximums.
The dynamic right-hander is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in DPL 2025 with 286 runs in eight games at an average of 35.75.
In the previous season of DPL too, Himmat was impressive, finishing as the third-highest scorer with 381 runs in 10 games. However, he wasn’t able to translate his performances for the LSG, as he did not get any opportunity to bat in the three games that he featured in.
Nevertheless, his current form in the current season will be crucial in deciding his fate for the next IPL season.
Having secured only six wins and eight losses, the Rishabh Pant-led side had a subpar outing concluding the previous season in seventh place. To address the weaknesses in their lineup, the LSG management will look to the upcoming mini auction as a key opportunity for reinforcement. Thus, given that Himmat’s role was limited last season, he will find it difficult to be retained unless he really manages to impress in the interim.
Interestingly, before coming on board at LSG, Himmat was also in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lineup of 2019 but played no games.
Himmat’s heroics in the DPL last season and the Syed Muhstaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) where he smashed 197 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 148 helped him secure a contract with LSG. He will once again hope to make the most of the opportunities in the local franchise leagues and SMAT later in the year to raise his stocks for IPL 2026.
Even if he isn’t retained, solid performances in the domestic short-format games can put him in the radar of other teams on the lookout for an Indian hard-hitter who is flexible with his position in the batting lineup.