LSG Playoffs Chances After PBKS Loss: Can LSG Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took a hit in their chances for a playoffs qualification in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after a 37-run loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Chasing a big total of 237 runs, LSG faltered by a comprehensive margin. With the race to the playoffs now intensifying, fans are wondering: Will LSG qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Here’s a deep dive into the latest LSG qualification scenarios after the loss against PBKS.

📊 Quick Take – LSG Playoffs Chances (Updated May 4)

✅ Points: 10 from 11 matches

🏏 Wins Needed to Qualify: 3 wins from 3games

📉 NRR: -0.469

🔮 Top Two Chance: Very difficult

⚡ Playoff Qualification: Still in LSG’s hands with strong finish

LSG Updated Position in IPL 2025 Points Table

After the loss against PBKS, LSG record reads:

Matches Played: 11

Wins: 5

Losses: 6

Points: 10

Net Run Rate: -0.469

The updated IPL 2025 points table sees LSG remain at seventh place in the standings, with mid-table teams like KKR, Delhi Capitals all in contention for a top-four spot.

IPL 2025 – Points Table

LSG Playoffs Chances: What Is Not Working in Their Favour

LSG are still in total control of their destiny to an extent. There are a few factors however not working in their favour:

Points Base: With just 10 points in 11 games, LSG face an uphill task to secure a playoff spot with three more wins in three games.

With just 10 points in 11 games, LSG face an uphill task to secure a playoff spot with three more wins in three games. Net Run Rate: Their NRR remains a big issue for LSG. Even if they manage to earn the required points, they will need to win games by decently big margins. This could be crucial if teams end up tied on points.

Their NRR remains a big issue for LSG. Even if they manage to earn the required points, they will need to win games by decently big margins. This could be crucial if teams end up tied on points. Team Balance: The LSG top order of overseas stars have not been consistent throughout as well as the bowling department with a young Indian attack has not been able to deliver the goods.

LSG Qualification Scenarios: What They Need To Do

Can LSG qualify comfortably from here? Here’s a realistic look at the Lucknow Super Giants qualification scenarios:

If LSG win two of their remaining three matches, they will finish on 14 points. Historically, 16 points have almost always been enough to guarantee a playoff berth.

If they win only one more match and finish on 12 points, LSG will be out of contention

Losing all their remaining three matches will see their IPL 2025 campaign end.

Given the points table situation, LSG should be targeting wins in all their last three games to control their own playoff fate.

ALSO READ:

LSG Upcoming Fixtures in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants’ upcoming matches:

vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 59th Match, 9 May

– 59th Match, 9 May vs Gujarat Titans – 65th Match, 14 May

– 65th Match, 14 May vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 70th Match, 18 May

Each of these matches holds high importance. Two wins could keep them in contention depending on other results but a third win will assure them a top-four spot.

Final Word: Will LSG Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

The question — Will LSG qualify — still has a positive outlook. They don’t have any margin of error and need to win their remaining three games to qualify for the playoffs.

As things stand, LSG’s playoff chances remain dicey — but their fate is still in their own hands.

FAQs

How many more matches does LSG need to win to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Lucknow Super Giants need to win all their remaining three matches to reach 16 points, which historically has been enough to guarantee playoff qualification.

What happens if LSG win only one more match?

If LSG win only one of their remaining three matches, they will finish on 12 points. In that case, they will be out of the qualification race for the playoffs.

Who are LSG’s remaining opponents in IPL 2025?

LSG will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their remaining three matches.

Can LSG still finish in the top two?

After the loss tonight, LSG’s chances of a top two spot look difficult now but mathematically it is still possible to get two attempts at qualifying for the summit clash.

