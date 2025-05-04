LSG Playoffs Chances After PBKS Loss: Can LSG Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took a hit in their chances for a playoffs qualification in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after a 37-run loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Chasing a big total of 237 runs, LSG faltered by a comprehensive margin. With the race to the playoffs now intensifying, fans are wondering: Will LSG qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?
Here’s a deep dive into the latest LSG qualification scenarios after the loss against PBKS.
After the loss against PBKS, LSG record reads:
The updated IPL 2025 points table sees LSG remain at seventh place in the standings, with mid-table teams like KKR, Delhi Capitals all in contention for a top-four spot.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.482
|Punjab Kings
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|+0.376
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+1.274
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|+0.867
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+0.362
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|+0.249
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.469
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.718
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-1.192
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|11
|2
|9
|0
|0
|4
|-1.117
LSG are still in total control of their destiny to an extent. There are a few factors however not working in their favour:
Can LSG qualify comfortably from here? Here’s a realistic look at the Lucknow Super Giants qualification scenarios:
Given the points table situation, LSG should be targeting wins in all their last three games to control their own playoff fate.
Lucknow Super Giants’ upcoming matches:
Each of these matches holds high importance. Two wins could keep them in contention depending on other results but a third win will assure them a top-four spot.
The question — Will LSG qualify — still has a positive outlook. They don’t have any margin of error and need to win their remaining three games to qualify for the playoffs.
As things stand, LSG’s playoff chances remain dicey — but their fate is still in their own hands.
Lucknow Super Giants need to win all their remaining three matches to reach 16 points, which historically has been enough to guarantee playoff qualification.
If LSG win only one of their remaining three matches, they will finish on 12 points. In that case, they will be out of the qualification race for the playoffs.
LSG will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their remaining three matches.
After the loss tonight, LSG’s chances of a top two spot look difficult now but mathematically it is still possible to get two attempts at qualifying for the summit clash.
