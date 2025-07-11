LSG Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Lucknow Super Giants Will Retain

LSG need some big changes ahead of IPL 2026 auction
The IPL 2026 Auction is around the corner, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are expected to make a few surprising decisions with their squad that was assembled for the previous edition where they finished seventh. Even though there were some brilliant performances, the lack of depth and experience in the squad was evident before the tournament began. Here’s a look at the likely LSG Retention List, players who could be released, and how the LSG squad might shape up.
Lucknow Super Giants, since making their IPL debut in 2022, have qualified for the playoffs in two consecutive seasons, but their recruitment strategy has been haphazard and tilted towards just few key players.
LSG are likely to look at balancing their bowling even if it means letting go some of the best players from IPL 2025. Players who are looked at as the future leaders of the franchise are likely to be retained. Some potential names:
Rishabh Pant – likely to continue as the captain
Aiden Markram – star performer in the last edition with the bat and a successful captain
Nicholas Pooran – has been the team’s most consistent batter since 2023
LSG could look to part ways with few players who likely had a decent outing in the previous edition and seasons before that, but might be inspired by Punjab Kings to go for an almost clean slate to target the title. Here’s the expected LSG Released Players List:
These are the key players who could be let go in order to increase their purse going into the auction.
Mayank Yadav – given multiple chances but proved to be inconsistent and injury-prone
David Miller – has been struggling with form for a while.
Ravi Bishnoi – consistently underperformed in the last few seasons
Here’s how the LSG squad might look after retentions and releases:
Category: Retained
Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Akash Deep
Category: Released
Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, William O’Rourke, Himmat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Rajvardhan Hagargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph.
Captaincy Status
Rishabh Pant
With gaps to plug in their pace attack and middle-order, LSG are likely to target:
Rahul Chahar
Ravi Bishnoi, despite his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 where he had an economy of 6.5 from six matches, the India spinner was woeful in the IPL 2025. The most possible option for his replacement is likely Rahul Chahar who has had a lukewarm IPL 2025 where he played just one match for Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the leggie is a capable bowler who can be a match winner given the right amount of opportunities.
Mukesh Choudhary
The left-arm pacer was the most valuable asset for Maharashtra in the SMAT 2024 with a superb 15-wicket haul from just six matches as his team reached the semifinals of the tournament. But when it came to the IPL 2025, he struggled and suffered when he was given a chance to play. From the two games he got, Choudhary got just one wicket and conceded 71 runs. LSG will look to bring the pacer to add depth to their squad for the next season as they will be targeting an experienced head with the know-how of the pitches.
Mitchell Starc
The case of Australian players being fully committed to an entire season of IPL has been a big headache for the franchises in the previous seasons. By any rational metric, Delhi Capitals should put him at the top of their retention list for IPL 2026, but that looks highly unlikely due to his repeated fitness issues and his pragmatism with IPL participation. If he is available in the auction pool, there will be a bidding storm with LSG likely to break bank for the star pacer.
Kusal Mendis
The list of talented players Gujarat Titans had and then brought in as replacements in IPL 2025 was outstanding. Among those gems was Kusal Mendis who arrived a little too late to the party, but is keeping the focus of his future recruiters with consistently big scores for Sri Lanka. The big-hitter has 190 runs from four innings in the series against Bangladesh and if he continues the run in the next few months, LSG will look to get him for an entire season next year.
Likely names include Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Akash Deep and Aiden Markram.
Possible releases: Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Shardul Thakur.
Focus on squad balance, experienced bowlers, and plugging gaps in the middle and lower middle-order.
