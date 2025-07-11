News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
lucknow super giants ipl 2025 ipl 2026 auction retention list
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Lucknow Super Giants Will Retain

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 11, 2025
5 min read

LSG need some big changes ahead of IPL 2026 auction

lucknow super giants ipl 2025 ipl 2026 auction retention list

The IPL 2026 Auction is around the corner, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are expected to make a few surprising decisions with their squad that was assembled for the previous edition where they finished seventh. Even though there were some brilliant performances, the lack of depth and experience in the squad was evident before the tournament began. Here’s a look at the likely LSG Retention List, players who could be released, and how the LSG squad might shape up.

LSG Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants, since making their IPL debut in 2022, have qualified for the playoffs in two consecutive seasons, but their recruitment strategy has been haphazard and tilted towards just few key players.

Upcoming – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
French Eiffels FELW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Ostend Tigers OSTG

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Central Stags CD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Super Lanka SUL

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi ML

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

Which Players Could Be Retained By LSG?

LSG are likely to look at balancing their bowling even if it means letting go some of the best players from IPL 2025. Players who are looked at as the future leaders of the franchise are likely to be retained. Some potential names:

Rishabh Pant  – likely to continue as the captain
Aiden Markram – star performer in the last edition with the bat and a successful captain
Nicholas Pooran  – has been the team’s most consistent batter since 2023

Final Likely players to be retained by LSG

  • Rishabh Pant
  • Digvesh Rathi
  • Aiden Markram
  • Nicholas Pooran
  • Ayush Badoni
  • Akash Deep

LSG Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026

LSG could look to part ways with few players who likely had a decent outing in the previous edition and seasons before that, but might be inspired by Punjab Kings to go for an almost clean slate to target the title. Here’s the expected LSG Released Players List:

ALSO READ:

Which Players Could Be Released By LSG?

These are the key players who could be let go in order to increase their purse going into the auction.

Mayank Yadav  – given multiple chances but proved to be inconsistent and injury-prone
David Miller – has been struggling with form for a while.
Ravi Bishnoi – consistently underperformed in the last few seasons

Likely Full LSG Released Players List

  • Shardul Thakur
  • Avesh Khan
  • Prince Yadav
  • William O’Rourke
  • Himmat Singh
  • Mitchell Marsh
  • Abdul Samad
  • Shahbaz Ahamad
  • Rajvardhan Hangargekar
  • Arshin Kulkarni
  • M Siddharth
  • Akash Singh
  • Shamar Joseph

Likely LSG Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the LSG squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained
Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Akash Deep

Category: Released
Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, William O’Rourke, Himmat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Rajvardhan Hagargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph.

Captaincy Status
Rishabh Pant

What To Expect From LSG At The IPL 2026 Auction?

With gaps to plug in their pace attack and middle-order, LSG are likely to target:

  • A proper finisher who can bat all across the middle-order
  • A pacer with experience and proven track record, most likely an overseas player
  • A second pacer with enough top-level experience
  • A leg-spinner with proven record in domestic cricket

Potential Key Targets For LSG at IPL 2026 Auction

Rahul Chahar

Ravi Bishnoi, despite his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 where he had an economy of 6.5 from six matches, the India spinner was woeful in the IPL 2025. The most possible option for his replacement is likely Rahul Chahar who has had a lukewarm IPL 2025 where he played just one match for Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the leggie is a capable bowler who can be a match winner given the right amount of opportunities.

Mukesh Choudhary 

The left-arm pacer was the most valuable asset for Maharashtra in the SMAT 2024 with a superb 15-wicket haul from just six matches as his team reached the semifinals of the tournament. But when it came to the IPL 2025, he struggled and suffered when he was given a chance to play. From the two games he got, Choudhary got just one wicket and conceded 71 runs. LSG will look to bring the pacer to add depth to their squad for the next season as they will be targeting an experienced head with the know-how of the pitches.

Mitchell Starc

The case of Australian players being fully committed to an entire season of IPL has been a big headache for the franchises in the previous seasons. By any rational metric, Delhi Capitals should put him at the top of their retention list for IPL 2026, but that looks highly unlikely due to his repeated fitness issues and his pragmatism with IPL participation. If he is available in the auction pool, there will be a bidding storm with LSG likely to break bank for the star pacer.

Kusal Mendis

The list of talented players Gujarat Titans had and then brought in as replacements in IPL 2025 was outstanding. Among those gems was Kusal Mendis who arrived a little too late to the party, but is keeping the focus of his future recruiters with consistently big scores for Sri Lanka. The big-hitter has 190 runs from four innings in the series against Bangladesh and if he continues the run in the next few months, LSG will look to get him for an entire season next year.

FAQs – LSG Retention List

Which players could be retained by LSG?

Likely names include Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Akash Deep and Aiden Markram.

Which players could be released by LSG?

Possible releases: Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

What is LSG’s strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction?

Focus on squad balance, experienced bowlers, and plugging gaps in the middle and lower middle-order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Lucknow Super Giants
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Former KKR Star Shines in GSL 2025 Opener, Makes Strong Case for a Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

Former KKR Star Shines in GSL 2025 Opener, Makes Strong Case for a Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

He was named the Player of the Match.
10:22 am
Sagar Paul

CSK Set To Build Fresh Squad At IPL 2026 Auction With Revamped Approach Around Key Retentions 

They finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.
8:13 am
Sandip Pawar
3 Teams That Could Target Rahmanullah Gurbaz at IPL 2026 Auction if KKR Release Him

3 Teams That Could Target Rahmanullah Gurbaz at IPL 2026 Auction if KKR Release Him

Although he has shown glimpses of potential, he has not fully met expectations, having scored only 363 runs in 19 IPL matches.
6:02 pm
Sagar Paul
Punjab Kings Star Shines With All-Round Brilliance in MLC 2025, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Punjab Kings Star Shines With All-Round Brilliance in MLC 2025, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

He has taken 18 wickets in 11 matches, making him the leading wicket-taker in the tournament currently.
11:54 am
Sagar Paul
Australian all-rounder Matthew Short has been in terrific form, performing consistently with both bat and ball in the T20 format this year.

Forgotten Australia Star Throws His Hat Into the Ring for IPL 2026 Auction; 3 Teams Could Be Interested in Him

He has been part of various T20 leagues and has proved his worth as an all-rounder.
11:29 am
Darpan Jain
KKR Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Kolkata Knight Riders Will Release

KKR Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Kolkata Knight Riders Will Release

10:00 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.