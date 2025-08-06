LSG Star Gets Involved in Heated Exchange During DPL 2025 Encounter, Gets Smashed for Back-to-back Sixes Afterwards [WATCH]

The incident took place during West Delhi Lions' run chase against South Delhi Superstarz.

South Delhi Superstarz spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was involved in a heated verbal exchange with Ankit Kumar of West Delhi Lions during a match of Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Digvesh Singh Rathi’s heated exchange during DPL 2025 match

The incident happened during the fifth over of West Delhi Lions’ run-chase. Digvesh Singh Rathi, playing for South Delhi Superstarz, backed off just before he could bowl the final ball of the over. Ankit Kumar, the batter on strike, did the same, and Rathi hurled a few words at Ankit.

Digvesh rathi's Software updated by batsman ankit kumar after a heated exchange in Delhi premier league pic.twitter.com/XKZKJQOOoV — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) August 6, 2025

But, it wasn’t clear as to what the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star told Ankit. Rathi returned to bowl the 12th over of the run-chase, and on this occasion, Ankit punished him by slamming two consecutive sixes. West Delhi Lions were chasing down a total of 186, and they did so with eight wickets and 26 balls remaining. Ankit scored 96 runs from 46 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 France tour of Sweden 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT 172/6 EDR 174/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM 128/7 LCC 127/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP 98/7 LCC 139/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR 137/6 LEI – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID 191/4 SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län France tour of Sweden 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 65/9 GUG 69/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 98/10 CCC 105/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – KZK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 211/2 MEL 85/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 128/4 PHG 127/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 198/7 PENG 98/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 245/2 PUT 56/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW 163/5 MDW 128/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW 113/7 MWW 140/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings

Digvesh Singh Rathi’s antics in IPL 2025

This is not the first time Digvesh Singh Rathi’s discipline on the field has been questionable. During IPL 2025, the Lucknow Super Giants spinner was fined multiple times by the IPL governing for his controversial “notebook send-off”, which he committed on multiple occasions.

ALSO READ:

After Lucknow Super Giants’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rathi was fined 50 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for accumulating five demerit points in the IPL 2025 season. The 25-year-old still ended with a decent season, taking 14 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.25.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.