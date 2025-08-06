LSG Star Gets Involved in Heated Exchange During DPL 2025 Encounter, Gets Smashed for Back-to-back Sixes Afterwards [WATCH]

The incident took place during West Delhi Lions' run chase against South Delhi Superstarz.
South Delhi Superstarz spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was involved in a heated verbal exchange with Ankit Kumar of West Delhi Lions during a match of Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.
The incident happened during the fifth over of West Delhi Lions’ run-chase. Digvesh Singh Rathi, playing for South Delhi Superstarz, backed off just before he could bowl the final ball of the over. Ankit Kumar, the batter on strike, did the same, and Rathi hurled a few words at Ankit.
But, it wasn’t clear as to what the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star told Ankit. Rathi returned to bowl the 12th over of the run-chase, and on this occasion, Ankit punished him by slamming two consecutive sixes. West Delhi Lions were chasing down a total of 186, and they did so with eight wickets and 26 balls remaining. Ankit scored 96 runs from 46 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes.
This is not the first time Digvesh Singh Rathi’s discipline on the field has been questionable. During IPL 2025, the Lucknow Super Giants spinner was fined multiple times by the IPL governing for his controversial “notebook send-off”, which he committed on multiple occasions.
After Lucknow Super Giants’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rathi was fined 50 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for accumulating five demerit points in the IPL 2025 season. The 25-year-old still ended with a decent season, taking 14 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.25.
