lsg nicholas pooran caribbean premier league cpl 2025 ipl 2026 retentions list
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG Star Hits Unbeaten 65 off 40 Balls To Keep His Chances For IPL 2026 Retention Intact

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 30, 2025
2 min read

The batter has been in good form since the beginning of IPL 2025

lsg nicholas pooran caribbean premier league cpl 2025 ipl 2026 retentions list

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in for a big auction for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 recruitment. Even though they have splurged in the IPL 2025, LSG ended up with a squad that was overwhelmingly strong in the batting department and being frugal with their pace-bowling recruits resulted in clutching on to straws throughout the season.

Their early season form was mostly due to their batters, especially their top three – Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran – hitting top gear. But when they failed, LSG crumbled like a pack of cards and the wins came against much under-confident sides.

Nicholas Pooran makes strong case to be LSG retentions list for IPL 2026

As they finished the season at seventh, much farther from the playoffs spots, they have to offload a big part of their squad or apply a new strategy for IPL 2026.

There is an uncertainty around a lot of the top performers as well considering the poor season, but star batter Nicholas Pooran might be LSG’s second retention pick after captain Rishabh Pant considering his recent performances.

ALSO READ:

Pooran finished IPL 2025 with a superb haul of 524 runs at a strike rate of 196 and an average of 43.

Even though he didn’t hit the purple patch like in the IPL, Pooran found form by hitting crucial runs in MI New York’s run to the title in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. Captaining the side, Pooran scored 360 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate 134, which included a hundred and two big fifties.

Nicholas Pooran keeps runs flowing in CPL 2025 with Knight Riders

Pooran is back in the Caribbean and is proving his international retirement had a strong reason behind it. The former West Indies captain has scored three big innings in a row for Trinbago Knight Riders as they sit at the top of the table in the Caribbean Premier League (IPL) 2025.

After smashing 34 off 30 balls against St Lucia Kings followed by wrapping up an eight-wicket win against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons with an unbeaten 23 off 11 balls, Pooran scored an excellent 40-ball 65 not out against Barbados Royals on Friday to keep TKR top of the table.

Chasing 179, Pooran stitched a 93-run partnership with Colin Munro in just 53 balls to put TKR in cruise mode. Pooran finished off the chase yet again as TKR got home with 13 balls remaining and seven wickets in hand.

Caribbean Premier League 2025
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran
Trinbago knight Riders
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

