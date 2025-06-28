News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran finally returned to form after a series of low scores by hitting a magnificent century.
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG Star Returns To Form for Mumbai Indians Franchise in MLC 2025 With IPL 2026 Retention a Given

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 28, 2025
2 min read

He batted at No.3 and made the most of the nice batting conditions in Dallas.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran finally returned to form after a series of low scores by hitting a magnificent century.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran finally returned to form after a series of low scores by hitting a magnificent century for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He batted at No.3 and made the most of the nice batting conditions in Dallas.

Pooran scored an unbeaten 108 in just 60 deliveries, including seven boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 180. 70.37% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Pooran scored 45.56% of the team’s runs alone in this innings.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

MI New York had lost Quinton de Kock in the first over and required someone who could take the innings forward and utilise the powerplay. Pooran did both jobs brilliantly and showed why he is rated among the finest T20 batters in world cricket.

ALSO READ:

He didn’t have a great run in the tournament, scoring only 66 runs at an abysmal average of 13.20 and a 100 strike rate in five innings, including a best of 33. However, he redeemed himself at the right time when MI New York couldn’t afford any further hiccups and came up with another T20 century.

Nicholas Pooran set to be retained by LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 auction

Lucknow Super Giants offered a whopping INR 21 crore to Nicholas Pooran while retaining him ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2025. To his credit, Pooran exceeded expectations and had a fabulous last IPL season, where he was among the best strikers.

He scored 524 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 196.25 in 14 innings, including five fifties. His six-hitting ability was the most noticeable aspect, for Pooran hit the most maximums (40) at a balls-per-six ratio of 6.67.

While LSG couldn’t qualify for the playoffs, Pooran was consistent in most matches, showing his supreme ability to score quickly and still remain regular. There’s no reason to leave him, given his superior expertise in this format.

Since joining LSG in 2023, Pooran has been their best batter, even if the team has underachieved in the last two seasons. He will be LSG’s first retention again, and rightly so.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
MI New York
MLC 2025
Nicholas Pooran
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

David Miller Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 auction Rajasthan Royals

3 Teams That Could Target David Miller At IPL 2026 Auction If LSG Release Him

David Miller had a very ordinary season with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.
8:51 am
Aditya Ighe
CSK Might Have Eyes On Brother Of Popular Overseas Player At Gujarat Titans For IPL 2026 Auction

CSK Might Have Eyes On Brother Of Popular Overseas Player At Gujarat Titans For IPL 2026 Auction

9:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Vaibhav Suryavanshi ENG U19 vs IND U19

Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Smashes 19-Ball 48 With 5 Sixes, Kanishk Chouhan, Rocky Flintoff Impress As India U19 Beat England U19 in 1st ODI

India Under 19 beat England Under 19 by 4 wickets.
9:11 pm
Aditya Ighe
Mumbai Indians could look to sign Jonny Bairstow in the IPL 2026 auction.

3 Teams That Could Target Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Mumbai Indians

He was terrific in the IPL 2025 playoffs after coming in as a replacement.
8:27 pm
Sandip Pawar
Bevon Jacobs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Batter Eyes New Zealand Debut After Learning-Filled IPL 2025 Stint

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder managed just 26 runs in 3 ILT20 matches
6:41 pm
Aditya Ighe
CSK Star Set To Bat No.6 On Test Debut As Rajasthan Royals Sensation, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Makes South Africa Playing XI

CSK Star Set To Bat No.6 On Test Debut As Rajasthan Royals Sensation, Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Makes South Africa Playing XI

6:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.