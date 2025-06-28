LSG Star Returns To Form for Mumbai Indians Franchise in MLC 2025 With IPL 2026 Retention a Given

He batted at No.3 and made the most of the nice batting conditions in Dallas.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran finally returned to form after a series of low scores by hitting a magnificent century for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He batted at No.3 and made the most of the nice batting conditions in Dallas.

Pooran scored an unbeaten 108 in just 60 deliveries, including seven boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 180. 70.37% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Pooran scored 45.56% of the team’s runs alone in this innings.

Watch out, ladies and gentlemen! Nicholas Pooran has arrived 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hNwCljNSnF — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 28, 2025

MI New York had lost Quinton de Kock in the first over and required someone who could take the innings forward and utilise the powerplay. Pooran did both jobs brilliantly and showed why he is rated among the finest T20 batters in world cricket.

ALSO READ:

He didn’t have a great run in the tournament, scoring only 66 runs at an abysmal average of 13.20 and a 100 strike rate in five innings, including a best of 33. However, he redeemed himself at the right time when MI New York couldn’t afford any further hiccups and came up with another T20 century.

Nicholas Pooran set to be retained by LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 auction

Lucknow Super Giants offered a whopping INR 21 crore to Nicholas Pooran while retaining him ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2025. To his credit, Pooran exceeded expectations and had a fabulous last IPL season, where he was among the best strikers.

He scored 524 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 196.25 in 14 innings, including five fifties. His six-hitting ability was the most noticeable aspect, for Pooran hit the most maximums (40) at a balls-per-six ratio of 6.67.

While LSG couldn’t qualify for the playoffs, Pooran was consistent in most matches, showing his supreme ability to score quickly and still remain regular. There’s no reason to leave him, given his superior expertise in this format.

Since joining LSG in 2023, Pooran has been their best batter, even if the team has underachieved in the last two seasons. He will be LSG’s first retention again, and rightly so.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.