LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 match 59 between LSG and RCB.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match no. 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rishabh Pant’s LSG find themselves in a precarious situation after losing four of their last five matches. They have 10 points from 11 games, and need to win all to remain in the playoffs race. They suffered a 37-run defeat in the previous game against Punjab Kings.

RCB, on the other hand, are in a great spot with 16 points from 11 matches. They have won eight and lost only three games in the season. One more victory will get them into the playoff. Most recently, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 2 runs in a last-ball thriller.

SEE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS FOR ALL TEAMS

LSG vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav.

Impact Player: Akash Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player: Manoj Bhandage.

LSG vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions 

The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow have been pretty good for batting over the last couple of years. The average batting first score at the ground reads 180 from 12 matches since last season. With eight of these games being won by the chasing side, teams are likely to look to field first. 

The weather is forecast to be partly cloudy but rain should not be a big threat. Expect the temperature to hover around 29 degree Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

BatterScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScores
Aiden Markram15 (13)1 (4)28 (18)53 (38)47 (28)58 (31)6 (6)66 (45)52 (33)9 (11)13 (10)
Mitchell Marsh72 (36)52 (31)0 (1)61 (30)81 (48)DNP30 (25)4 (6)45 (36)34 (24)0 (5)
Nicholas Pooran75 (30)70 (26)44 (30)12 (6)87* (36)61 (34)8 (9)11 (8)9 (5)27 (15)6 (5)
Rishabh Pant0 (6)15 (15)2 (5)2 (6)DNB21 (18)63 (49)3 (9)0 (2)4 (2)18 (17)
David Miller27* (19)13* (7)19 (18)30 (19)4* (4)7 (11)0* (0)7* (8)14* (15)24 (16)11 (8)
Ayush Badoni4 (5)6 (6)41 (33)27 (14)DNB28* (20)22 (17)50 (34)36 (21)35 (22)74 (40)
Shardul Thakur0 (2)22* (8)3* (3)5* (2)DNBDNB6 (4)DNBDNBDNPDNP
Shahbaz Ahmed9 (8)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ravi Bishnoi0 (2)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB13 (14)DNP
Digvesh Rathi0* (0)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB1 (3)DNB
Prince YadavDNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNBDNB4* (9)1* (1)
Manimaran SiddharthDNBDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Abdul SamadDNP22* (8)27 (12)4 (2)6 (4)2* (3)20 (11)30* (10)2 (8)2 (4)45 (24)
Avesh KhanDNPDNB0* (0)2* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB0 (1)19* (10)
BowlerFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFigures
Shardul Thakur2-0-19-24-0-34-43-0-39-04-0-40-14-0-52-24-0-34-24-0-56-03-0-34-12-0-28-0DNPDNP
Manimaran Siddharth4-0-39-2DNP3-0-28-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Digvesh Rathi4-0-31-24-0-40-14-0-30-24-0-21-14-0-33-14-0-30-14-0-23-14-0-30-04-0-24-04-0-48-14-0-46-2
Ravi Bishnoi4-0-53-24-0-42-13-0-43-04-0-40-14-0-47-14-0-36-23-0-18-23-0-19-03-0-36-04-0-41-1DNP
Prince Yadav4-0-47-04-0-29-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-39-02.5-0-23-04-0-44-14-0-43-1
Shahbaz Ahmed1.3-0-22-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Avesh KhanDNP4-0-45-13-0-30-04-0-40-14-0-45-14-0-32-13.3-0-32-14-0-37-33-0-19-04-0-42-24-0-57-0
Akash DeepDNPDNPDNP4-0-46-14-0-55-23-0-33-01-0-13-0DNPDNPDNPDNP
Aiden MarkramDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB1-0-15-04-0-25-12-0-18-13-0-30-2DNBDNB
Mayank YadavDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-40-24-0-60-0
Akash SinghDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-30-2

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

BatterScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScoresScores
Virat Kohli59* (36)31 (30)7 (6)67 (42)22 (14)62* (45)1 (3)73* (54)70 (42)51 (47)62 (33)
Rajat Patidar34 (16)51 (32)12 (12)64 (32)25 (23)DNB23 (18)12 (13)1 (3)6 (6)11 (15)
Phil Salt (wk)56 (31)32 (16)14 (13)4 (2)37 (17)65 (33)4 (4)1 (3)26 (23)DNPDNP
Jitesh Sharma (wk)DNB12 (6)33 (21)40* (19)3 (11)DNB2 (7)11* (8)20* (10)DNB7 (8)
Tim DavidDNB22* (8)32 (18)1* (1)37* (20)DNB50* (26)DNB23 (15)19* (5)2* (3)
Devdutt Padikkal10 (10)27 (14)4 (3)37 (22)1 (8)40* (28)DNP61 (35)50 (27)0 (2)17 (15)
Swastik ChhikaraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Liam LivingstoneDNB10 (9)54 (40)0 (2)4 (6)DNB4 (6)DNPDNPDNPDNP
Krunal PandyaDNB0 (3)5 (5)DNB18 (18)DNB1 (2)DNBDNB73* (47)DNB
Swapnil SinghDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNBDNBDNB53* (14)
Manoj BhandageDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1 (4)DNPDNPDNPDNP
Jacob BethellDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP12 (6)55 (33)
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP0* (2)1 (2)DNB1* (4)DNB8 (13)DNBDNBDNBDNB
Josh HazlewoodDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB0* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNP
Yash DayalDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNBDNBDNBDNB
BowlerFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFiguresFigures
Suyash Sharma4-0-47-14-0-32-0DNP4-0-32-04-0-25-14-0-39-03-0-25-04-0-26-24-0-31-04-0-22-04-0-43-0
Yash Dayal3-0-25-13-0-18-23-0-20-04-0-46-23.5-0-45-14-0-36-12.1-0-18-02-0-22-03-0-33-14-0-42-14-0-41-1
Josh Hazlewood4-0-22-24-0-21-33.5-0-43-14-0-37-23-0-40-03-0-26-13-0-14-34-0-39-04-0-33-44-0-36-2DNP
Rasikh Salam3-0-35-1DNP3-0-35-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Krunal Pandya4-0-29-32-0-26-03-0-34-04-0-45-42-0-19-04-0-29-11-0-10-04-0-25-24-0-31-24-0-28-13-0-24-1
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP3-0-20-14-0-23-14-0-48-14-0-26-24-0-32-13-0-26-24-0-26-04-0-50-14-0-33-34-0-55-0
Nuwan ThusharaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Lungi NgidiDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-30-3
Abhinandan SinghDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mohit RatheeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-18-11-0-15-0DNB1-0-18-0
Liam Livingstone2-0-14-04-0-28-21-0-12-0DNB1-0-14-01-0-8-0DNBDNPDNPDNPDNP

Top Player Picks for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

  • Mitchell Marsh is having his best ever IPL season, getting good starts for the team more often than not. 
  • He has piled on 378 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.80 and strike rate of 155. 
  • The Aussie batter has registered four fifty-plus scores in the tournament. 
  • Marsh’s last five innings: 30 (25) , 4 (6), 45 (36), 34 (24), 0 (5).

Phil Salt (RCB) 

  • The England batter missed the previous two games due to illness but is expected to be back in the side. 
  • He has been a key player for RCB at the top, giving them fast starts in the powerplay. 
  • Salt has 239 runs from nine innings at an average of 26.55 and strike rate of 168. 
  • He has smashed two fifties in the competition. 
  • Salt’s last five innings: 37 (17), 65 (33), 4 (4), 1 (3), 26 (23).

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

  • Josh Hazlewood had to sit out in the last fixture due to an injury but is expected to be back. 
  • The star pacer has taken 18 wickets in the season at an excellent strike rate of 12.2 and economy of 8.44. 
  • LSG have a vulnerable batting unit and Hazlewood could have good success. 
  • Narine’s last five bowling innings: 1/26, 3/14, 0/39, 4/33, 2/36. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB) 

  • Virat Kohli is amongst the top run-scorers in the IPL 2025. 
  • He has amassed 505 runs in the tournament at an average of 63 and strike rate of 143. 
  • Kohli has the most (7) half centuries in the season, four of which have come in the last four outings. 
  • He has played only one T20 in Lucknow, in which he made 31 off 30.
  • Kohli’s last five innings: 1 (3), 73* (54), 70 (42), 51 (47), 62 (33). 

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 

  • Nicholas Pooran had an incredible first half of the season but has had a string of low scores. He still remains a top captaincy option. 
  • He has amassed 410 runs in the tournament at an average of 41 while striking at 200. 
  • Pooran has hit four half centuries in the tournament. 
  • If LSG can shield him from the new ball, Pooran can produce a big score. 
  • Pooran’s last five innings: 8 (9), 11 (8), 9 (5), 27 (15), 6 (5).

Aiden Markram (LSG)

  • Aiden Markram has been superb for LSG in this season, making an impact with both bat and ball. 
  • He has collected 348 runs at an average of 31 while striking at 148. 
  • Markram has recorded half centuries in the tournament while picking up five wickets with his off-spin.
  • His last five batting innings: 6 (6), 66 (45), 52 (33), 9 (11), 13 (10).
  • Last four bowling innings: 0/15, 1/25, 0/23, 1/18, 2/30.

LSG vs RCB Player to Avoid

David Miller (LSG)

  • David Miller has had a disappointing season with the bat, and can be avoided. 
  • He has scored only 153 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 127. 

Grand League Team for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction 

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in a much better form in this tournament. RCB have won their last four games while LSG have lost four of their last five. The Royal Challengers possess stronger batting and bowling units, and will be favourites.

IPL 2025
LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
LSG vs RCB Predictions
Lucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

