LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 match 59 between LSG and RCB.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match no. 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Rishabh Pant’s LSG find themselves in a precarious situation after losing four of their last five matches. They have 10 points from 11 games, and need to win all to remain in the playoffs race. They suffered a 37-run defeat in the previous game against Punjab Kings.
RCB, on the other hand, are in a great spot with 16 points from 11 matches. They have won eight and lost only three games in the season. One more victory will get them into the playoff. Most recently, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 2 runs in a last-ball thriller.
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav.
Impact Player: Akash Singh.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
Impact Player: Manoj Bhandage.
The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow have been pretty good for batting over the last couple of years. The average batting first score at the ground reads 180 from 12 matches since last season. With eight of these games being won by the chasing side, teams are likely to look to field first.
The weather is forecast to be partly cloudy but rain should not be a big threat. Expect the temperature to hover around 29 degree Celsius.
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Aiden Markram
|15 (13)
|1 (4)
|28 (18)
|53 (38)
|47 (28)
|58 (31)
|6 (6)
|66 (45)
|52 (33)
|9 (11)
|13 (10)
|Mitchell Marsh
|72 (36)
|52 (31)
|0 (1)
|61 (30)
|81 (48)
|DNP
|30 (25)
|4 (6)
|45 (36)
|34 (24)
|0 (5)
|Nicholas Pooran
|75 (30)
|70 (26)
|44 (30)
|12 (6)
|87* (36)
|61 (34)
|8 (9)
|11 (8)
|9 (5)
|27 (15)
|6 (5)
|Rishabh Pant
|0 (6)
|15 (15)
|2 (5)
|2 (6)
|DNB
|21 (18)
|63 (49)
|3 (9)
|0 (2)
|4 (2)
|18 (17)
|David Miller
|27* (19)
|13* (7)
|19 (18)
|30 (19)
|4* (4)
|7 (11)
|0* (0)
|7* (8)
|14* (15)
|24 (16)
|11 (8)
|Ayush Badoni
|4 (5)
|6 (6)
|41 (33)
|27 (14)
|DNB
|28* (20)
|22 (17)
|50 (34)
|36 (21)
|35 (22)
|74 (40)
|Shardul Thakur
|0 (2)
|22* (8)
|3* (3)
|5* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|6 (4)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|9 (8)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ravi Bishnoi
|0 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|13 (14)
|DNP
|Digvesh Rathi
|0* (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (3)
|DNB
|Prince Yadav
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|4* (9)
|1* (1)
|Manimaran Siddharth
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Abdul Samad
|DNP
|22* (8)
|27 (12)
|4 (2)
|6 (4)
|2* (3)
|20 (11)
|30* (10)
|2 (8)
|2 (4)
|45 (24)
|Avesh Khan
|DNP
|DNB
|0* (0)
|2* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|19* (10)
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Shardul Thakur
|2-0-19-2
|4-0-34-4
|3-0-39-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-52-2
|4-0-34-2
|4-0-56-0
|3-0-34-1
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Manimaran Siddharth
|4-0-39-2
|DNP
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Digvesh Rathi
|4-0-31-2
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-30-2
|4-0-21-1
|4-0-33-1
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-23-1
|4-0-30-0
|4-0-24-0
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-46-2
|Ravi Bishnoi
|4-0-53-2
|4-0-42-1
|3-0-43-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-36-2
|3-0-18-2
|3-0-19-0
|3-0-36-0
|4-0-41-1
|DNP
|Prince Yadav
|4-0-47-0
|4-0-29-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-39-0
|2.5-0-23-0
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-43-1
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|1.3-0-22-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Avesh Khan
|DNP
|4-0-45-1
|3-0-30-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-45-1
|4-0-32-1
|3.3-0-32-1
|4-0-37-3
|3-0-19-0
|4-0-42-2
|4-0-57-0
|Akash Deep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-46-1
|4-0-55-2
|3-0-33-0
|1-0-13-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Aiden Markram
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-15-0
|4-0-25-1
|2-0-18-1
|3-0-30-2
|DNB
|DNB
|Mayank Yadav
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-40-2
|4-0-60-0
|Akash Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-30-2
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Virat Kohli
|59* (36)
|31 (30)
|7 (6)
|67 (42)
|22 (14)
|62* (45)
|1 (3)
|73* (54)
|70 (42)
|51 (47)
|62 (33)
|Rajat Patidar
|34 (16)
|51 (32)
|12 (12)
|64 (32)
|25 (23)
|DNB
|23 (18)
|12 (13)
|1 (3)
|6 (6)
|11 (15)
|Phil Salt (wk)
|56 (31)
|32 (16)
|14 (13)
|4 (2)
|37 (17)
|65 (33)
|4 (4)
|1 (3)
|26 (23)
|DNP
|DNP
|Jitesh Sharma (wk)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|33 (21)
|40* (19)
|3 (11)
|DNB
|2 (7)
|11* (8)
|20* (10)
|DNB
|7 (8)
|Tim David
|DNB
|22* (8)
|32 (18)
|1* (1)
|37* (20)
|DNB
|50* (26)
|DNB
|23 (15)
|19* (5)
|2* (3)
|Devdutt Padikkal
|10 (10)
|27 (14)
|4 (3)
|37 (22)
|1 (8)
|40* (28)
|DNP
|61 (35)
|50 (27)
|0 (2)
|17 (15)
|Swastik Chhikara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|DNB
|10 (9)
|54 (40)
|0 (2)
|4 (6)
|DNB
|4 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Krunal Pandya
|DNB
|0 (3)
|5 (5)
|DNB
|18 (18)
|DNB
|1 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|73* (47)
|DNB
|Swapnil Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|53* (14)
|Manoj Bhandage
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jacob Bethell
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|12 (6)
|55 (33)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|0* (2)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|1* (4)
|DNB
|8 (13)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Josh Hazlewood
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|Yash Dayal
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Suyash Sharma
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-0
|DNP
|4-0-32-0
|4-0-25-1
|4-0-39-0
|3-0-25-0
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-31-0
|4-0-22-0
|4-0-43-0
|Yash Dayal
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-18-2
|3-0-20-0
|4-0-46-2
|3.5-0-45-1
|4-0-36-1
|2.1-0-18-0
|2-0-22-0
|3-0-33-1
|4-0-42-1
|4-0-41-1
|Josh Hazlewood
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-21-3
|3.5-0-43-1
|4-0-37-2
|3-0-40-0
|3-0-26-1
|3-0-14-3
|4-0-39-0
|4-0-33-4
|4-0-36-2
|DNP
|Rasikh Salam
|3-0-35-1
|DNP
|3-0-35-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Krunal Pandya
|4-0-29-3
|2-0-26-0
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-45-4
|2-0-19-0
|4-0-29-1
|1-0-10-0
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-31-2
|4-0-28-1
|3-0-24-1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|3-0-20-1
|4-0-23-1
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-26-2
|4-0-32-1
|3-0-26-2
|4-0-26-0
|4-0-50-1
|4-0-33-3
|4-0-55-0
|Nuwan Thushara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lungi Ngidi
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-30-3
|Abhinandan Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mohit Rathee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-18-1
|1-0-15-0
|DNB
|1-0-18-0
|Liam Livingstone
|2-0-14-0
|4-0-28-2
|1-0-12-0
|DNB
|1-0-14-0
|1-0-8-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
Phil Salt (RCB)
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
Aiden Markram (LSG)
David Miller (LSG)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in a much better form in this tournament. RCB have won their last four games while LSG have lost four of their last five. The Royal Challengers possess stronger batting and bowling units, and will be favourites.
