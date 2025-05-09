LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 match 59 between LSG and RCB.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match no. 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rishabh Pant’s LSG find themselves in a precarious situation after losing four of their last five matches. They have 10 points from 11 games, and need to win all to remain in the playoffs race. They suffered a 37-run defeat in the previous game against Punjab Kings.

RCB, on the other hand, are in a great spot with 16 points from 11 matches. They have won eight and lost only three games in the season. One more victory will get them into the playoff. Most recently, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 2 runs in a last-ball thriller.

LSG vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav.

Impact Player: Akash Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player: Manoj Bhandage.

LSG vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow have been pretty good for batting over the last couple of years. The average batting first score at the ground reads 180 from 12 matches since last season. With eight of these games being won by the chasing side, teams are likely to look to field first.

The weather is forecast to be partly cloudy but rain should not be a big threat. Expect the temperature to hover around 29 degree Celsius.

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Aiden Markram 15 (13) 1 (4) 28 (18) 53 (38) 47 (28) 58 (31) 6 (6) 66 (45) 52 (33) 9 (11) 13 (10) Mitchell Marsh 72 (36) 52 (31) 0 (1) 61 (30) 81 (48) DNP 30 (25) 4 (6) 45 (36) 34 (24) 0 (5) Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) 70 (26) 44 (30) 12 (6) 87* (36) 61 (34) 8 (9) 11 (8) 9 (5) 27 (15) 6 (5) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) 15 (15) 2 (5) 2 (6) DNB 21 (18) 63 (49) 3 (9) 0 (2) 4 (2) 18 (17) David Miller 27* (19) 13* (7) 19 (18) 30 (19) 4* (4) 7 (11) 0* (0) 7* (8) 14* (15) 24 (16) 11 (8) Ayush Badoni 4 (5) 6 (6) 41 (33) 27 (14) DNB 28* (20) 22 (17) 50 (34) 36 (21) 35 (22) 74 (40) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) 22* (8) 3* (3) 5* (2) DNB DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB DNP DNP Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 13 (14) DNP Digvesh Rathi 0* (0) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1 (3) DNB Prince Yadav DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB 4* (9) 1* (1) Manimaran Siddharth DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abdul Samad DNP 22* (8) 27 (12) 4 (2) 6 (4) 2* (3) 20 (11) 30* (10) 2 (8) 2 (4) 45 (24) Avesh Khan DNP DNB 0* (0) 2* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) 19* (10) Bowler Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 4-0-34-4 3-0-39-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-52-2 4-0-34-2 4-0-56-0 3-0-34-1 2-0-28-0 DNP DNP Manimaran Siddharth 4-0-39-2 DNP 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-30-2 4-0-21-1 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-30-0 4-0-24-0 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-2 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 4-0-42-1 3-0-43-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-47-1 4-0-36-2 3-0-18-2 3-0-19-0 3-0-36-0 4-0-41-1 DNP Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 4-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-0 2.5-0-23-0 4-0-44-1 4-0-43-1 Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Avesh Khan DNP 4-0-45-1 3-0-30-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-32-1 3.3-0-32-1 4-0-37-3 3-0-19-0 4-0-42-2 4-0-57-0 Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 4-0-46-1 4-0-55-2 3-0-33-0 1-0-13-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Aiden Markram DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-15-0 4-0-25-1 2-0-18-1 3-0-30-2 DNB DNB Mayank Yadav DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-40-2 4-0-60-0 Akash Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-30-2

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Scores Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) 22 (14) 62* (45) 1 (3) 73* (54) 70 (42) 51 (47) 62 (33) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) 25 (23) DNB 23 (18) 12 (13) 1 (3) 6 (6) 11 (15) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) 37 (17) 65 (33) 4 (4) 1 (3) 26 (23) DNP DNP Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) 3 (11) DNB 2 (7) 11* (8) 20* (10) DNB 7 (8) Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) 37* (20) DNB 50* (26) DNB 23 (15) 19* (5) 2* (3) Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) 1 (8) 40* (28) DNP 61 (35) 50 (27) 0 (2) 17 (15) Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) 4 (6) DNB 4 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB 18 (18) DNB 1 (2) DNB DNB 73* (47) DNB Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB 53* (14) Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 12 (6) 55 (33) Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB 1* (4) DNB 8 (13) DNB DNB DNB DNB Josh Hazlewood DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNP Yash Dayal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB Bowler Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Figures Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 4-0-25-1 4-0-39-0 3-0-25-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-0 4-0-43-0 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 3.5-0-45-1 4-0-36-1 2.1-0-18-0 2-0-22-0 3-0-33-1 4-0-42-1 4-0-41-1 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 3-0-40-0 3-0-26-1 3-0-14-3 4-0-39-0 4-0-33-4 4-0-36-2 DNP Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 2-0-19-0 4-0-29-1 1-0-10-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-31-2 4-0-28-1 3-0-24-1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 4-0-26-2 4-0-32-1 3-0-26-2 4-0-26-0 4-0-50-1 4-0-33-3 4-0-55-0 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-30-3 Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-18-1 1-0-15-0 DNB 1-0-18-0 Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB 1-0-14-0 1-0-8-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP

Top Player Picks for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

Mitchell Marsh is having his best ever IPL season, getting good starts for the team more often than not.

He has piled on 378 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.80 and strike rate of 155.

The Aussie batter has registered four fifty-plus scores in the tournament.

Marsh’s last five innings: 30 (25) , 4 (6), 45 (36), 34 (24), 0 (5).

Phil Salt (RCB)

The England batter missed the previous two games due to illness but is expected to be back in the side.

He has been a key player for RCB at the top, giving them fast starts in the powerplay.

Salt has 239 runs from nine innings at an average of 26.55 and strike rate of 168.

He has smashed two fifties in the competition.

Salt’s last five innings: 37 (17), 65 (33), 4 (4), 1 (3), 26 (23).

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Josh Hazlewood had to sit out in the last fixture due to an injury but is expected to be back.

The star pacer has taken 18 wickets in the season at an excellent strike rate of 12.2 and economy of 8.44.

LSG have a vulnerable batting unit and Hazlewood could have good success.

Narine’s last five bowling innings: 1/26, 3/14, 0/39, 4/33, 2/36.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli is amongst the top run-scorers in the IPL 2025.

He has amassed 505 runs in the tournament at an average of 63 and strike rate of 143.

Kohli has the most (7) half centuries in the season, four of which have come in the last four outings.

He has played only one T20 in Lucknow, in which he made 31 off 30.

Kohli’s last five innings: 1 (3), 73* (54), 70 (42), 51 (47), 62 (33).

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran had an incredible first half of the season but has had a string of low scores. He still remains a top captaincy option.

He has amassed 410 runs in the tournament at an average of 41 while striking at 200.

Pooran has hit four half centuries in the tournament.

If LSG can shield him from the new ball, Pooran can produce a big score.

Pooran’s last five innings: 8 (9), 11 (8), 9 (5), 27 (15), 6 (5).

Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram has been superb for LSG in this season, making an impact with both bat and ball.

He has collected 348 runs at an average of 31 while striking at 148.

Markram has recorded half centuries in the tournament while picking up five wickets with his off-spin.

His last five batting innings: 6 (6), 66 (45), 52 (33), 9 (11), 13 (10).

Last four bowling innings: 0/15, 1/25, 0/23, 1/18, 2/30.

LSG vs RCB Player to Avoid

David Miller (LSG)

David Miller has had a disappointing season with the bat, and can be avoided.

He has scored only 153 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 127.

Grand League Team for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in a much better form in this tournament. RCB have won their last four games while LSG have lost four of their last five. The Royal Challengers possess stronger batting and bowling units, and will be favourites.

