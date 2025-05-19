News
LSG vs SRH playing 11 Today for match no. 61 of the IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG vs SRH Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today IPL 2025 Match

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 3 min read

LSG are hanging in the playoffs race by a thread.

LSG vs SRH playing 11 Today for match no. 61 of the IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against each other in match no. 61 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.  

LSG have a tiny chance of qualifying for the playoffs but need to win their remaining three games while relying on other results. They have 10 points to their name from 11 games, having won five and lost six of those.   

The Pat Cummins-led SRH are out of contention for the playoffs. They managed only seven points from 11 games, with three wins and seven defeats.

LSG vs SRH Playing 11 Today

Following a temporary suspension of IPL 2025, some overseas players have returned to India for the resumption while some opted against.  

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

Unlike other teams, LSG do not have player availability issues for the resumption. However, Mayank Yadav was ruled out due to an injury, with Will O’Rourke coming in as a replacement. 

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Will O’Rourke.

Impact Players: Akash Singh, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav.

ALSO READ: 

LSG Batting Order:

  • Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh
  • No.3: Nicholas Pooran
  • Middle-order: Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Abdul Samad 
  • Lower-order: Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Will O’Rourke, Akash Singh (likely impact player).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

Despite being knocked out, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have their stars available for the remaining group matches. Wiaan Mulder chose to skip this phase. SRH had left out Mohammed Shami from the previous game, and that should be the case here as well. 

SRH XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat.

Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar.

SRH Batting Order:

  • Openers: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma
  • No.3: Ishan Kishan 
  • Middle-order: Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Abhinav Manohar (likely Impact Player), Pat Cummins
  • Lower-order: Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat. 

LSG vs SRH playing 11
LSG vs SRH Predictions
Lucknow Super Giants
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

