indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 2, 2025

After CSK, KKR, Lucknow Super Giants Blame Pitch Curators After IPL 2025 Loss to Punjab Kings

Rohit Sankar
Rishabh Pant Zaheer Khan LSG Lucknow Pitch LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 has sparked growing frustration among teams over their home pitch conditions, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) now joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in voicing disappointment after defeats at home.

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan expressed visible dissatisfaction after their eight-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Lucknow. Highlighting the pitch conditions, Zaheer humorously remarked that it appeared as if “it was Punjab curator out here,” pointing directly at the lack of any real home advantage.

“Considering it’s a home game, you’ve seen how teams usually take home advantage, but here, the curator is not really thinking it’s a home game,” Zaheer said post-match. He emphasized the importance of delivering on fan expectations, noting the disappointment among Lucknow supporters. “I hope this is the first and last game when it comes to that,” he added.

LSG tricked by home pitch vs PBKS

LSG’s pitch complaints come after captain Rishabh Pant admitted they had expected a slower pitch conducive to spin, which influenced their decision to field an extra spinner. Instead, they faced a wicket that played directly into PBKS’s strengths, with their fast bowlers dominating. The trio of Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Marco Jansen shared five wickets, thoroughly undermining Lucknow’s batting plans.

Earlier in the tournament, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming had raised similar concerns about their Chepauk pitch, lamenting a persistent inability to read home conditions. “There was no home advantage at Chepauk,” Fleming said bluntly after their recent loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Despite stacking their squad with spinners, CSK found themselves unexpectedly battling seam-friendly conditions, evidenced by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s match-defining performances.

“It’s not the Chepauk [of old] where you can just go in and play four spinners,” Fleming explained. “We’re having to work really hard to understand each pitch, and it’s quite different.” Fleming had hoped the dew would ease their chase, but instead, the surface became even more challenging, contributing to a 50-run defeat.

ALSO READ:

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane faced a stern response from Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee after subtly suggesting pitches should favor spin more. Mukherjee firmly rejected the idea, emphasizing IPL regulations that restrict franchises from influencing pitch preparations. He pointedly critiqued KKR’s spinners, highlighting their failure compared to RCB’s effective spin strategy.

“As long as I’m here, Eden Gardens pitch will not change,” Mukherjee stated assertively. “The franchises have no say over the pitch. Their spinners took four wickets between them. What did the KKR spinners do?”

With three franchises now openly criticizing home conditions, IPL 2025 has sparked a broader conversation about pitch preparation practices and whether teams should have greater clarity or influence over their home advantage. As teams recalibrate strategies, the ongoing season promises further scrutiny on how pitch conditions impact performances across venues.

