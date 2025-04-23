News
LSG bought Rishabh Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 23, 2025

‘Man Struggling With EMIs’ – Rishabh Pant Continues To Struggle in IPL 2025, Concerns Raised

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

LSG bought Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

LSG bought Rishabh Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

Rishabh Pant endured another tough outing against Delhi Capitals (DC) last night. He was dismissed on a duck, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also lost the game.

Harsha Bhogle has expressed concerns about Pant’s abysmal form, wondering whether everything is fine. He labelled him “a man struggling with EMIs”, adding that Pant must return to his best for LSG soon.

“Excellent result for Delhi Capitals. But a slightly strange game from Lucknow IPL.The changes in the batting order didn’t work and the bowling was short of one other quality bowler. And I wonder if all is all is well with Rishabh. He is looking like a man struggling with his EMIs. To me Rishabh is always chirpy, positive, ebullient and #LSG need to get that Rishabh back quickly”

LSG bought Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Maybe he is under the pressure of the price tag, which is bound to happen in a tournament like the IPL, given how high expectations franchises have from their players.

How Rishabh Pant is reducing his chances of an India comeback

Rishabh Pant is no longer part of India’s T20I plans, which has to do with his below-par performances in this format for a long time. Pant has been mighty inconsistent as a batter in the shortest version, and if he continues performing like this, his chances of returning to the Indian squad will reduce further.

ALSO READ:

Several quality wicketkeeper batters have gone ahead in the pecking order and have been part of the squad. T20 has never been Pant’s best format, but he has never gone through such an extended lean patch.

There’s no confidence in his own abilities, and LSG’s team management has also promoted other batters ahead of him, showing they don’t have enough faith in Pant either. His performances as a player and captain have gone from bad to worse as the season progressed.

After this IPL season, Pant will remain out of the Indian side for a while now in the T20I format. To make a comeback in the T20I team, he must make a statement in the IPL by churning out consistent performances.

IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
RIshabh Pant

Related posts

A user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) revealed that CSK showed their interest in acquiring Rishabh Pant.

CSK Rejected Rishabh Pant Captaincy Demand After IPL 2025 Retention Last Day Drama: Reports

The user wrote, citing The Hindu journalist as a source, that MS Dhoni was in touch with him, but Pant wanted the captaincy of CSK.
9:06 am
Darpan Jain

[WATCH] KL Rahul Awkwardly Shakes Hands and Hurries Past Sanjiv Goenka After LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

The duo had a very public fallout last season.
2:18 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs DC IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant Explains Reason for Batting at No.7 and Impacting Ayush Badoni During LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants lost to Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.
11:49 pm
Vishnu PN
KL Rahul Scripts MAJOR Milestone During LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash, Becomes Fastest Player To Achieve the Feat

KL Rahul Scripts MAJOR Milestone During LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash, Becomes Fastest Player To Achieve the Feat

Rahul continued his sublime form with his second fifty this season.
2:17 am
Chandra Moulee Das
rishabh pant digvesh rathi kl rahul lsg vs dc ipl 2025

[WATCH] Angry Rishabh Pant Threatens to Slap Digvesh Rathi After Failed Review To Dismiss Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul in IPL 2025 Match

Lucknow Super Giants are taking on Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2025 match.
11:06 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Look Really Coward’: LSG Fans Left Fuming After Rishabh Pant Comes Out Late To Bat, Scores Two-Ball Duck Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

‘Look Really Coward’: LSG Fans Left Fuming After Rishabh Pant Comes Out Late To Bat, Scores Two-Ball Duck Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant's woes continued in IPL 2025.
9:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
