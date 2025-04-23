‘Man Struggling With EMIs’ – Rishabh Pant Continues To Struggle in IPL 2025, Concerns Raised

LSG bought Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

Rishabh Pant endured another tough outing against Delhi Capitals (DC) last night. He was dismissed on a duck, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also lost the game.

Harsha Bhogle has expressed concerns about Pant’s abysmal form, wondering whether everything is fine. He labelled him “a man struggling with EMIs”, adding that Pant must return to his best for LSG soon.

“Excellent result for Delhi Capitals. But a slightly strange game from Lucknow IPL.The changes in the batting order didn’t work and the bowling was short of one other quality bowler. And I wonder if all is all is well with Rishabh. He is looking like a man struggling with his EMIs. To me Rishabh is always chirpy, positive, ebullient and #LSG need to get that Rishabh back quickly”

"Excellent result for Delhi Capitals. But a slightly strange game from Lucknow IPL.The changes in the batting order didn't work and the bowling was short of one other quality bowler. And I wonder if all is all is well with Rishabh. He is looking like a man struggling with his EMIs. To me Rishabh is always chirpy, positive, ebullient and #LSG need to get that Rishabh back quickly"

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2025

LSG bought Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Maybe he is under the pressure of the price tag, which is bound to happen in a tournament like the IPL, given how high expectations franchises have from their players.

How Rishabh Pant is reducing his chances of an India comeback

Rishabh Pant is no longer part of India’s T20I plans, which has to do with his below-par performances in this format for a long time. Pant has been mighty inconsistent as a batter in the shortest version, and if he continues performing like this, his chances of returning to the Indian squad will reduce further.

Several quality wicketkeeper batters have gone ahead in the pecking order and have been part of the squad. T20 has never been Pant’s best format, but he has never gone through such an extended lean patch.

There’s no confidence in his own abilities, and LSG’s team management has also promoted other batters ahead of him, showing they don’t have enough faith in Pant either. His performances as a player and captain have gone from bad to worse as the season progressed.

After this IPL season, Pant will remain out of the Indian side for a while now in the T20I format. To make a comeback in the T20I team, he must make a statement in the IPL by churning out consistent performances.

