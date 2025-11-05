Massive Update! CSK CEO Confirms MS Dhoni for IPL 2026

Dhoni scored 196 runs in the IPL 2025.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) retirement rumours around the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni are nothing new to the fans, especially since the last two-three seasons. Every edition of the cash-rich league ends with the fans’ hope to see the stalwart in action for yet another season. However, with the IPL 2026 auction on the horizon, the CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan has finally relieved their fans.

MS Dhoni Set to Feature in IPL 2026

In a recent event, Vishwanathan confirmed the wicketkeeper-batter’s availability for the IPL 2026. On being asked about whether the five-time IPL-winning skipper will retire ahead of the upcoming season, he assured the gloveman’s presence in the IPL 2026 for the Chennai outfit.

Previously, the legendary Indian captain had suddenly called it a day in internal cricket back in August 2020. The shocking decision came a year after the Men in Blue’s heartbreaking semi-final loss against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Dhoni had put up a crucial half-century in his last appearance while donning the national blue. But unfortunately, he failed to propel India over the line with 31 runs needed off 21 deliveries.

MS Dhoni Would Look to Turn Around CSK Fortunes in IPL 2026

CSK, which has dominated the IPL since its inception in 2008, had an abysmal outing in the latest edition. The franchise holds a rich history of qualifying for the playoffs in 12 out of their 16 seasons so far.

But coming into the IPL 2025, the side struggled to find their match-winning combination. The Super Kings failed to regain the momentum throughout the group-stage clashes and finished their campaign with just four victories in 14 matches.

They went on to endure several lows in the edition, including a maiden bottom-place finish in the league’s 18-year-long history. However, amidst the debacle, there were some rays of hope, with the youngsters showcasing a promising future in their limited opportunities.

While the Indian stars, including Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed and Urvil Patel, had put up some noteworthy performances for the franchise, South African youngster Dewald Brevis had also lit up the stage with his explosive knocks after joining the squad midway through the season.

With Dhoni’s presence guaranteed for yet another IPL season, the management would want the batter to shape up CSK’s future and build up the core for the next few editions. Further, the gloveman would also look to be back to his best after notching up 161 runs in the IPL 2024 at a blazing strike rate of 220.54.

