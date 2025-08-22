LSG Star Player Shines In ODI Series Against Australia, Raises Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The right-hand batter also broke the record of West Indies legend Desmond Haynes, who made 148 against Australia in 1978.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Matthew Breetzke has been unleashing fire with his willow, scoring his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in the fourth ODI of his career in the ongoing series against Australia. Breetzke ended up scoring 88 runs off 78 balls during the second ODI between South Africa and Australia at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.
It was South Africa who won the toss and opted to bat first and got off to a shaky start. The Proteas suffered two major blows in the form of Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton. But then, Breetzke held the fort in the middle. The 26-year-old batter came out to bat at number four and smashed eight fours and two sixes until he was dismissed by Nathan Ellis just short of his century.
ALSO READ:
Tony de Zorzi walked out to bat at the number three spot while skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out with a tight hamstring. De Zorzi failed to make an impact with the bat as he was dismissed for just 38 runs. While batting in the lower order, Tristan Stubbs notched up his half-century.
Breetzke made his international debut against New Zealand, where he collected 150 runs in Lahore, during the tri-series in Pakistan earlier this year. He followed it up with an 83-run knock against Pakistan while batting at number three. Breetzke holds the highest score by a player on ODI debut. The right-hand batter also broke the record of West Indies legend Desmond Haynes, who made 148 against Australia in 1978.
In his four ODI matches so far, the young batter has a tally of 150, 83, 57, and 88. Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu also started off his career with four consecutive 50s, but then those came in a total of five matches, while Breetzke has only taken part in four ODIs and scored half-centuries in each.
Sidhu achieved this feat during the 1987 World Cup, where he amassed 73 against Australia, 75 against New Zealand, 51 against Australia, and 55 against Zimbabwe in his first four ODI innings. Notably, Sidhu did not get a chance to bat in his third ODI appearance.
Breetzke also earned himself an IPL contract with Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025. He played one game for the Lucknow-based franchise, scoring 14 runs. But on the back of his terrific numbers, chances are high that he would get retained by the franchise for the IPL 2026.