Former CSK Player Opens Up About Cross Border Tensions Between India and Pakistan During IPL 2025 Game In Dharamsala

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most prominent franchise tournaments in the world. After seeing India launch its own franchise tournament, a lot of countries started coming up with their own leagues. As of now, fans have witnessed 18th editions of the IPL after it got started back in 2008.

All the seasons of the cash-rich league have been enthralling in their own sense, but the recently passed edition made a lot of headlines due to political reasons.

The 2025 edition of the IPL was halted after cross-border tensions erupted between India and Pakistan. It all started with a clash between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, which was stopped after 10.1 overs were bowled in Dharamsala.

Matthew Hayden Opens Up About India-Pakistan War During IPL 2025

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden spoke about the incident and opened up about the tensions that flared among the commentators and players.

Hayden also got a chance to play in the IPL as he represented Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural edition. He also won the Orange Cap in the IPL 2009, ending the season as the league’s highest run scorer with 572 runs.

“I’d flown from Mumbai overnight to Delhi because there wasn’t a connecting flight with Punjab’s home ground (for that game), Dharamsala. Magnificent ground. But by the time I landed in Delhi, there was no airport open. It was at the time that coincided with the incursion of Pakistan back into India and we were talking drones navigating across the skies, taking out ground to air missiles and it was just eerie. We had to take a car via Chandigarh up to Dharamsala. That’s a 11 and a half, 12 hour drive. By the time we reached the venue we were told the game was about to proceed,” Hayden revealed while taking part in the All Over Bar The Cricket podcast.

The first incident transpired when the lights of the stadium were turned off. At first, it looked like a technical glitch, but eventually the entire stadium went dark.

Talks were going on about the possibility of a drone strike. That was the time when the Indian government organised blackout drills as a safety procedure in a lot of cities.

Before the game, the commentators were informed that the lights going out would not be a technical problem, according to Hayden.

“But half an hour before we went on air we were given a security message that if the light towers were to go out, it’s not a technical issue. It’s actually a sign that the venue has been compromised and there will be an emergency evacuation response and we will proceed,” he added.

It was back in 2012 when Hayden announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He played a total of 103 Test matches and 161 ODIs for Australia, scoring 8,625 and 6,133 runs respectively. Hayden has also coached Pakistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.