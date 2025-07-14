MI Cape Town All-rounder Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Auction With 3-10 In ZIM vs SA 1st T20I

He played a key role in MI Cape Town winning the SA20 2024-25

South Africa’s spin-bowling all-rounder George Linde made a case for his selection in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction with a superb performance with the ball against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare on Monday.

The left-armer had recently played a huge role in MI Cape Town winning the SA20 2024-25 with 11 wickets from nine innings and 161 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 153.

MICT all-rounder George Linde makes big impact before IPL 2026 auction

Before the series in Zimbabwe, Linde had also played three matches for another Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 and claimed two wickets and scored 19 runs. Even though Linde wasn’t there for the entirety of the competition, MINY went on to win the tournament for the second time by beating Washington Freedom in a thriller.

The 33-year-old also played one match for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

Even though he has also featured in the Caribbean Premier League, T20 Blast and Bangladesh Premier League, he is yet to make his debut in the IPL.

On Monday, he headlined South Africa’s superb bowling performance on a pitch aiding bowlers. Lungi Ngidi, the only senior pacer available for this series, claimed the wicket of opener Wessley Madhavere while Clive Mandande was sent back by young leg-spinner Nqabayomzi Peter.

George Linde and Dewald Brevis shine in ZIM vs SA 1st T20I

Linde then began his spell, first by sending back opener Brian Bennett and then following it up with the wickets of Tashinga Musekiwa and Tony Munyonga in the 20th over as Zimbabwe were restricted to 141/6.

Captain Sikandar Raza was the best performer with an unbeaten 54 off 38 balls and added 66 off 37 balls with Ryan Burl (29 off 20 balls).

In reply, Chennai Super Kings youngster Dewald Brevis blasted 41 off just 17 balls and added 72 off 37 balls with Rubin Hermann as South Africa raced to three-figure mark within 13 overs.

Lhuan-dre Pretorious, who made his T20I debut after a successful Test debut series, was out for a golden duck with a return catch to pacer Richard Ngarava. Fellow Reeza Hendricks also perished when he was castled by Ngarava in the third over.

