News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
mi cape town george linde zim vs sa 1st t20I IPL 2026 auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

MI Cape Town All-rounder Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Auction With 3-10 In ZIM vs SA 1st T20I

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 14, 2025
2 min read

He played a key role in MI Cape Town winning the SA20 2024-25

mi cape town george linde zim vs sa 1st t20I IPL 2026 auction

South Africa’s spin-bowling all-rounder George Linde made a case for his selection in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction with a superb performance with the ball against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare on Monday.

The left-armer had recently played a huge role in MI Cape Town winning the SA20 2024-25 with 11 wickets from nine innings and 161 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 153.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

188/3

Koln CC KNCC

73/10

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Koln CC by 115 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

166/6

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

144/4

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Koln CC KNCC

89/8

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

92/9

Lenkerbeck Marl beat Koln CC by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

32/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

92/3

Navarang Club NVR

88/10

91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

71/2

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Match Abandoned due to rain.

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Washington Freedom WAF

175/5

MI New York MINY

180/7

MI New York won by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

141/6

South Africa SA

142/5

South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings

MICT all-rounder George Linde makes big impact before IPL 2026 auction

Before the series in Zimbabwe, Linde had also played three matches for another Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 and claimed two wickets and scored 19 runs. Even though Linde wasn’t there for the entirety of the competition, MINY went on to win the tournament for the second time by beating Washington Freedom in a thriller.

ALSO READ:

The 33-year-old also played one match for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

Even though he has also featured in the Caribbean Premier League, T20 Blast and Bangladesh Premier League, he is yet to make his debut in the IPL.

On Monday, he headlined South Africa’s superb bowling performance on a pitch aiding bowlers. Lungi Ngidi, the only senior pacer available for this series, claimed the wicket of opener Wessley Madhavere while Clive Mandande was sent back by young leg-spinner Nqabayomzi Peter.

George Linde and Dewald Brevis shine in ZIM vs SA 1st T20I

Linde then began his spell, first by sending back opener Brian Bennett and then following it up with the wickets of Tashinga Musekiwa and Tony Munyonga in the 20th over as Zimbabwe were restricted to 141/6.

Captain Sikandar Raza was the best performer with an unbeaten 54 off 38 balls and added 66 off 37 balls with Ryan Burl (29 off 20 balls).

In reply, Chennai Super Kings youngster Dewald Brevis blasted 41 off just 17 balls and added 72 off 37 balls with Rubin Hermann as South Africa raced to three-figure mark within 13 overs.

Lhuan-dre Pretorious, who made his T20I debut after a successful Test debut series, was out for a golden duck with a return catch to pacer Richard Ngarava. Fellow Reeza Hendricks also perished when he was castled by Ngarava in the third over.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

George Linde
MI Cape Town
SA20 2025
South Africa
ZIM vs SA
Zimbabwe
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Aiden Markram LSG ICC Player Of The Month Award

LSG Star Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award After Spectacular Performance in June

He made 445 runs in IPL 2025.
6:00 pm
Ashish Satyam
srh ipl 2026 varun aaron bowling coach sunrisers hyderabad

Former RCB Pacer Appointed As SRH Bowling Coach For IPL 2026

SRH finished sixth in the IPL 2025 table
5:28 pm
Samarnath Soory

Mumbai Indians Star Sizzles in T20 Blast 2025, Bolsters His IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He took the wicket of former MI player.
1:18 pm
Ashish Satyam
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has recovered from his ankle injury.

RCB Star Joins Franchise for Global Super League 2025 After an Injury Scare in MLC 2025

He suffered this injury while fielding in the 30th Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture.
1:07 pm
Darpan Jain
Former RCB and KKR Spinner Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Ahead of IPL 2026

Former RCB and KKR Spinner Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead Ahead of IPL 2026

Apart from RCB and KKR, he has also played for Rajasthan Royals.
12:22 pm
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians (MI) Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction.

Mumbai Indians Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players MI Will Release

They reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025, where they lost to Punjab Kings.
8:48 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.