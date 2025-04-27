MI Top Two Chances, Updated Points Table Position: Can Mumbai Indians (MI) Qualify as Top 2 After LSG Win?

Mumbai Indians march in IPL 2025 continues to gather steam. After a convincing 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede, MI have significantly boosted their top two chances. Powered by half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav, and a crucial double-strike from Will Jacks and a four-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah, MI now find themselves firmly in the mix. Here’s the updated look at MI top two chances after their latest win.
Their playoff spot looks increasingly secure, but Mumbai Indians top two finish is now a realistic target with four league games left.
With the win over LSG, Mumbai Indians have moved to second place on the IPL 2025 points table. They have 12 points from 10 games, with a strong net run rate of +0.889 — second only to Gujarat Titans. Although GT and DC have played fewer games, MI’s form and NRR advantage strengthen their case. MI points table boost to No.2 gives them a great chance to go ahead of the likes of RCB and Punjab Kings in the top two race.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|+1.104
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+0.889
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|+0.657
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|+0.482
|Punjab Kings
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|+0.177
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.325
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|+0.212
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-1.103
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|4
|-0.625
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|4
|-1.302
To solidify a top-two spot, Mumbai Indians likely need to win at least three of their last four games. Even two wins could be enough for playoff qualification, depending on other results.
MI’s five-match winning streak gives them the right momentum at the business end of the season. Their net run rate of +0.752 boosts their MI top 2 chances if teams finish with the same number of points.
Facing Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals still gives Mumbai Indians top two aspirations a direct pathway. Beating GT and DC could secure MI’s second-place finish regardless of other results.
Although MI are peaking at the right time, they still face tough opposition. PBKS and DC, in particular, could be tricky matches. Mumbai must also ensure their spinners adapt better on slower pitches as conditions change late in the season.
Yes. With 12 points already, MI are close to confirming a playoff spot. Winning two out of the last four matches would almost certainly secure their qualification.
Yes. MI top two chances are realistic if they win three of their last four matches. Strong net run rate and form give them a huge edge over rivals.
Mumbai Indians are second with 12 points from 10 games and an NRR of +0.889 after their latest win over LSG.
Mumbai will take on Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals in their final four matches — games that could directly influence the MI playoff chances.
Winning head-to-head games against GT and DC, while maintaining their excellent net run rate, will be critical to achieving Mumbai Indians top two finish.
The Mumbai Indians top two dream is more alive than ever. With key players finding form, strong momentum behind them, and a favourable schedule, MI are primed to not just qualify but dominate the playoff race. The next few games will decide how far they can go.
