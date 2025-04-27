MI Top Two Chances, Updated Points Table Position: Can Mumbai Indians (MI) Qualify as Top 2 After LSG Win?

Mumbai Indians march in IPL 2025 continues to gather steam. After a convincing 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede, MI have significantly boosted their top two chances. Powered by half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav, and a crucial double-strike from Will Jacks and a four-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah, MI now find themselves firmly in the mix. Here’s the updated look at MI top two chances after their latest win.

Their playoff spot looks increasingly secure, but Mumbai Indians top two finish is now a realistic target with four league games left.

📊 Quick Take – MI Playoffs Chances (Updated April 27)

✅ Points: 12 from 10 matches

🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 2 from remaining 4

📉 NRR: 0.889

🔮 Playoff Chance: Very Good – MI can now even finish in top two



Current MI points table position and qualification chances

With the win over LSG, Mumbai Indians have moved to second place on the IPL 2025 points table. They have 12 points from 10 games, with a strong net run rate of +0.889 — second only to Gujarat Titans. Although GT and DC have played fewer games, MI’s form and NRR advantage strengthen their case. MI points table boost to No.2 gives them a great chance to go ahead of the likes of RCB and Punjab Kings in the top two race.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 0 12 +1.104 Mumbai Indians 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.889 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.657 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.482 Punjab Kings 9 5 3 0 1 11 +0.177 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.325 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 0 1 7 +0.212 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 6 -1.103 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.625 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.302

MI Remaining Fixtures

Rajasthan Royals (May 1)

Gujarat Titans (May 6)

Punjab Kings (May 11)

Delhi Capitals (May 15)

To solidify a top-two spot, Mumbai Indians likely need to win at least three of their last four games. Even two wins could be enough for playoff qualification, depending on other results.

What Works in Favour of MI for Playoffs Scenarios?

MI’s five-match winning streak gives them the right momentum at the business end of the season. Their net run rate of +0.752 boosts their MI top 2 chances if teams finish with the same number of points.

Key Players Hitting Form

Ryan Rickelton (half-century vs LSG) and Suryakumar Yadav (Orange cap holder now) have given MI explosiveness.

(half-century vs LSG) and (Orange cap holder now) have given MI explosiveness. Rohit Sharma has also hit good form of late.

has also hit good form of late. Will Jacks played a superb all-round role with a 21-ball 29 and two wickets to derail LSG’s chase.

played a superb all-round role with a 21-ball 29 and two wickets to derail LSG’s chase. Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the attack brilliantly.

continues to lead the attack brilliantly. Hardik Pandya is chipping in crucial overs and can change games in the middle phase.

Direct Matchups

Facing Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals still gives Mumbai Indians top two aspirations a direct pathway. Beating GT and DC could secure MI’s second-place finish regardless of other results.

Mumbai Indians Challenges

Although MI are peaking at the right time, they still face tough opposition. PBKS and DC, in particular, could be tricky matches. Mumbai must also ensure their spinners adapt better on slower pitches as conditions change late in the season.

FAQs – MI Top 2 Chances and Mumbai Indians Playoff Scenarios

Can MI qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Yes. With 12 points already, MI are close to confirming a playoff spot. Winning two out of the last four matches would almost certainly secure their qualification.

Can Mumbai Indians finish in the top two of IPL 2025?

Yes. MI top two chances are realistic if they win three of their last four matches. Strong net run rate and form give them a huge edge over rivals.

What is MI’s current position in the IPL 2025 points table?

Mumbai Indians are second with 12 points from 10 games and an NRR of +0.889 after their latest win over LSG.

What are MI’s remaining fixtures?

Mumbai will take on Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals in their final four matches — games that could directly influence the MI playoff chances.

What is the biggest factor that could influence Mumbai Indians top two bid?

Winning head-to-head games against GT and DC, while maintaining their excellent net run rate, will be critical to achieving Mumbai Indians top two finish.

The Mumbai Indians top two dream is more alive than ever. With key players finding form, strong momentum behind them, and a favourable schedule, MI are primed to not just qualify but dominate the playoff race. The next few games will decide how far they can go.

