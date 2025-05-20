News
Wankhede Stadium MI vs DC IPL 2025 Weather reports
indian-premier-league-ipl

MI vs DC Weather Updates: Latest Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast, and Cut Off Times for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 4 min read

The MI vs DC clash at the Wankhede Stadium may be slightly affected due to current weather.

Wankhede Stadium MI vs DC IPL 2025 Weather reports

The city of dreams has been hit with the pre-monsoon showers just ahead of an important clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash at the Wankhede Stadium may be affected due to unfavourable weather on May 21.

Hardik Pandya and Co. will be playing their last game in front of their home crowd this season. It’s also a virtual knock-out clash as both teams are eyeing the last spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

If the home team wins this match, followed by their last league game against Punjab Kings, MI could (if other results also go their way) climb to the top of the points table. Currently, they hold the highest NRR in the 10-team league. If MI loses tomorrow, they may still be hanging by a thread.

If the visitors win this match, their qualification will still depend on MI’s last clash. However, if DC loses tomorrow, they will be out of the tournament.

On May 20, a new rule has been added in case rain plays spoilsport in any of the fixtures. An additional 120 minutes are added to the cut-off time for all games. Previously, the league games had one hour extra time, while the two hours were added only for the playoff fixtures.

In case rain interrupts play, here’s everything you need to know about the cut-off time for the MI vs DC match.

MI vs DC Weather Forecast: Will the Pre-monsoon showers affect the match?

During the match hours, Mumbai will likely experience overcast and breezy conditions with 25% chances of rain as per Accuweather. The winds would be gushing at 28 km/h. The temperature may be around 29 degrees Celsius with 77% humidity, influencing the dew factor in the second innings.

However, no heavy precipitation has been reported in the surrounding areas of the Wankhede Stadium so far.

The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match can be reduced to a 14-over-per-side contest following a rain delay. In that case, the powerplay will last for four overs, and each team can use up to five bowlers—four of whom can bowl a maximum of three overs, while one can bowl two.

In case the game still happens, high humidity will bring dew into play, making the ball slippery. Spinners may find some grip early, but gripping the ball will get tougher as conditions get damper.

MI vs DC: What is the cut-off time for a 5-over game?

According to the IPL playing conditions, a group-stage fixture like MI vs DC can be extended by a maximum of 120 minutes beyond the scheduled finish time. This buffer exists to accommodate delays, especially due to rain or poor light.

However, the overs will be deducted accordingly if the toss is also delayed. The cut-off time for a 5-over-a-side game is 11:54 PM IST.

IPL 2025 Shortened Match Conditions

  • 🕒 Extra Time: Matches can be extended by up to 120 minutes if there’s a delay or interruption.
  • ⏱️ Sequence for Using Extra Time:
    1. Use the 120-minute buffer
    2. Use time set aside for strategic timeouts
    3. Shorten the break between innings (if needed)
  • 📉 When Are Overs Cut Down?
    • If a full game can’t fit into the available time (including the extra hour), overs will start being reduced.
  • 🔢 Overs Calculation Rate:
    • Reduced overs are calculated at a pace of 14.11 overs per hour of time left.
  • ✅ Minimum Overs Needed:
    • At least 5 overs per side must be played for a result to count.
  • 🌧️ Interrupted Games:
    • If rain affects the match, the DLS method will be used to decide the outcome.
  • ❌ If Game Can’t Be Finished:
    • If even a 5-over game can’t happen, the match ends with no result, and both teams get one point.

MI vs DC Likely Playing 11

MI 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Player Substitutes: Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar.

DC XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Impact Player Substitutes: Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Dushmantha Chameera.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

