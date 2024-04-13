'Can see him in CSK next year' - Michael Vaughan makes bold prediction about this Mumbai Indians Player

Former cricketer Michael Vaughan recently reflected on the possibility of Rohit Sharma calling it quits from Mumbai Indians and shifting to some other team franchise for IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians has been brutally struck by criticism since the team replaced their successful captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya for IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya has been attacked by fans on several public platforms during the initial few games of IPL 2024 as Mumbai lost three consecutive matches under his leadership. However, after two wins, Mumbai Indians has found a balance as the trolls against the captain have slightly gotten under control.

Michael Vaughan Opines Rohit Sharma joining Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2025

In the latest podcast with BeerBiceps, the former England cricketer opined on the possibility of Rohit Sharma joining Mumbai Indians archrivals Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

While discussing the possible strategy of CSK naming Ruturaj as the captain while holding the position for Rohit Sharma for the next season, Vaughan said, “Will he (Rohit Sharma) go to Chennai? Replace Dhoni? Gaikwad is doing it (the captaincy) this year, and it might be just (an act of) holding position for Rohit next year. I see him in Chennai.”

The ardent MI fan and podcast host Ranveer Allahabadia replied, “That'd be heartbreaking, honestly. For MI fans, that'd be terrible. I wouldn't mind him going to (Sunrisers) Hyderabad; he played for Deccan Chargers, so that would be romantic.” However, disregarding the possibility the former cricketer replied, “Then, he's playing for Chennai.”

Vaughan took off the blame from Pandya for getting a once in a lifetime opportunity of leading the joint most successful team in the IPL, Mumbai Indians. The cricketer highlighted the team management failed to provide a clear communication.

He added, "Hardik's going through a difficult time, and it's not his fault. He has been asked to captain Mumbai Indians; who is going to say no to that? He has been given a job that every single Indian cricketer would like to do. MI have had a tricky couple of years, I just believe the communication wasn't right. I personally would've captained Rohit. Hardik coming back to MI is big enough pressure in itself, and Rohit is obviously going to be the Indian T20 captain. The sensible move would've been for Rohit to carry on as MI captain with Hardik in mind for next year or 2.”

After two recent victories Mumbai Indians has climbed to the number seven position on IPL 2024 points table with a net rate of -0.073. The team will next clash with their archrivals Chennai Super Kings on April 14 at the Wankhede Stadium.