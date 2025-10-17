Mid-Season Buys Who Might Secure Spots in IPL 2026 Retention List Ft. CSK Star

The next Indian Premier League auction likely to take place around December 15 and the IPL 2026 retention deadline set for November 15. Teams are expected to have their retention lists ready.

Franchises will look to keep their best players and release those who didn’t perform well. They might also retain players who joined as mid-season replacements and made an impact in a short time. Here’s a look at some of those players who could be retained for IPL 2026, including Dewald Brevis, who did well for Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2026 Retention List Could Have Some Mid-Season Buys

CSK were most active in bringing in mid-season replacements and it’s no surprise that they will also likely retain a few of them. Here’s a comprehensive list:

Dewald Brevis (CSK)

Bought by CSK for INR 2.2 crore as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh, Dewald Brevis strengthened the middle order.

In six matches, he scored 225 runs at a strike rate of 180, including two fifties, and also made his first international T20 century against Australia in August. Because of these performances, CSK will likely keep Brevis for IPL 2026.

Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

Ayush Mhatre was picked by Chennai Super Kings for INR 30 lakh as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad. He made a strong impact, scoring 240 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 188.97.

Ayush scored his first IPL half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, making 94 runs off 48 balls. He could be retained by CSK for IPL 2026.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (RR)

Lhuan Dre-Pretorius had a great SA20 2025, scoring 397 runs in 12 matches at an average of 33.08 and a strike rate of 166.80, including three fifties.

He was later picked as a replacement for Nitish Rana by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 but did not get a chance to play. After that, he played in the T20 Blast for Hampshire, scoring 110 runs in four innings.

Even though he did not play in the IPL, there is a chance he could be retained for the IPL 2026 auction.

Urvil Patel (CSK)

Urvil Patel went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction despite a strong domestic season. He was later picked as a replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi. This was his second IPL stint, after being with Gujarat Titans in 2023, though he did not play any matches then.

Urvil played in the last three games of the season and impressed with his batting. In his first game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Urvil Patel scored 31 runs from 11 balls. In the last match against Gujarat Titans, he made 37 runs from 19 balls. These performances showed that he could be an important top-order batter and a future wicketkeeper for CSK. The team may look to keep him for IPL 2026.

Mitchell Owen (PBKS)

In IPL 2025, Mitchell Owen was picked as Glenn Maxwell’s replacement but played just one match and still could be retained ahead of IPL 2026 Auction. Before that, in BBL 2024-25, he was Hobart Hurricanes’ top run-scorer with 452 runs in 11 matches, including a hundred in the final, and also took three wickets.

After the IPL, he performed well in MLC 2025, scoring 313 runs in 11 innings, and had a strong T20I debut against the West Indies with 125 runs in four innings.

Harsh Dubey (SRH)

Harsh Dubey joined Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for Smaran Ravichandran during IPL 2025. He played three matches and picked up five wickets.

Earlier, in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, he was the leading wicket-taker with 69 wickets in just 19 innings. Even though he featured in only a few IPL games, his performances have shown great potential, and SRH might retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

