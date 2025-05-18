News
mitchell owen pbks playing xi ricky ponting ipl 2025 rr vs pbks
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mitchell Owen: Ricky Ponting-Inspired Punjab Kings Signing Who Debuts in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match While Yet To Make Australia Debut

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 4 min read
mitchell owen pbks playing xi ricky ponting ipl 2025 rr vs pbks

Mitchell Owen makes his IPL debut as Punjab Kings face Rajasthan Royals (RR vs PBKS) in a key clash in IPL 2025.

Mitchell Owen has been one of the breakout stars of the 2024/25 Big Bash League (BBL), and his exploits have now earned him a maiden IPL call-up. Signed by Punjab Kings as a replacement for the injured Glenn Maxwell, Owen is set to feature in the RR vs PBKS match as the tournament resumes after the one-week break due to India-Pakistan border tensions.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify After RCB vs KKR Washout?

Who is Mitchell Owen?

For fans wondering who is Mitchell Owen, the 23-year-old is a tall, powerful batter from Tasmania who recently reinvented himself as an opener. Having started as a lower-order finisher who could also bowl medium pace, Owen’s promotion to the top of the order changed his career trajectory. He struck two centuries in the BBL 2024/25 season – including a stunning 108 in the final – and was instrumental in Hobart Hurricanes’ title win.

His strike rate of 176.56 in the BBL and a fearless approach against pace has made him a talked-about prospect. He also impressed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, scoring 101 runs at a strike rate close to 200 before leaving for the IPL.

Ricky Ponting’s Pick for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting knows who Mitchell Owen is better than most. Ponting, who also serves as Head of Strategy for Hobart Hurricanes, has tracked Owen’s rise closely. Speaking about the signing, Ponting described him as an “exciting package” and praised his versatility with both bat and ball.

Owen’s current form in PSL 2025 was key to his IPL breakthrough. Signed as a mid-season replacement for Corbin Bosch at Peshawar Zalmi, Mitchell Owen played a dynamic role as a top-order finisher. In just seven matches, he scored 101 runs at a staggering strike rate of 198—showcasing his value as an explosive option in the middle and late overs.

Owen’s PSL commitments were due to run until May 18 if Zalmi qualified for the final, but with the team languishing near the bottom of the table, Owen jumped ship to join Punjab Kings.

“We’re all very happy to add Mitchell Owen to our squad. He can bat in different positions and also offers medium pace, which gives us balance,” Ponting said in the official PBKS statement.

With Punjab Kings placed third on the points table and aiming for a playoff spot, Owen’s addition brings X-factor to the squad heading into the crucial RR vs PBKS fixture.

IPL 2025: A Bigger Stage Awaits

While he is yet to make his Australia debut, Mitchell Owen’s performances across BBL and domestic one-day competitions have caught the eye. He blasted a 48-ball century in the One-Day Cup and remains one of Australia’s most promising young T20 talents.

As IPL 2025 enters its final leg, Mitchell Owen will be eager to make his mark on the global stage. Although there’s a long queue ahead of him in Australia’s T20 pecking order, performances in IPL can fast-track careers. And with a coach who trusts him and a franchise in form, Owen has the perfect setup to shine.

ALSO READ:

RR vs PBKS: Debut Opportunity

All eyes will be on the RR vs PBKS contest as Owen makes his much-anticipated IPL 2025 debut. For those still asking who is Mitchell Owen, the answer might just come in the form of a few thunderous strokes in Jaipur. He is set to play in the lower middle-order as a finisher, similar to his role in PSL 2025.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

