Former CSK All-rounder Compares Captaincy Styles Of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Ben Stokes

The Indian team is taking part in the five-match Test series against England, and as of now, it has been a topsy-turvy ride for both teams. As of now, the ongoing Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy stands at 2-1, with the English team leading. The England skipper, Ben Stokes, has become a talking point and has collected a lot of praise for his style of leading.

Ever since Stokes became the captain of the England team, he has played a huge role in the team’s success. Veteran all-rounder became the captain in 2022, when Joe Root stepped down from the role. Under the leadership of Ben Stokes, England has played a total of 40 matches across all formats, where they recorded 25 wins.

Moeen Ali Lauds Ben Stokes

Having played under Stokes’ captaincy a lot of times, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali spoke about the same and lauded him for his brilliant captaincy. The 38-year-old veteran reckoned that Stokes is very good, especially with younger players. He always gives them the freedom to play their natural game.

“He’s a full-on leader. He leads from the front. That’s one of his main characteristics. Whatever he wants from the team, he’ll be doing it. If he wants them to be aggressive, he’ll be the first one to do it. And if he wants them to play in a certain way, he’ll be the first one to do so, and then everyone will follow it,” Moeen Ali told Sportstar.

Virat Kohli Could Succeed In All Conditions – Moeen Ali

Apart from Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali also talked about the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Ali had the privilege of playing 19 T20Is under the captaincy of Virat Kohli for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

Kohli holds the feat for most wins as India’s Test captain with a tally of 40 victories in 68 matches.

“Take Virat, for example: he built a formidable attack with (Mohammed) Shami, (Jasprit) Bumrah, and (Mohammed) Siraj, supported by (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja in Test cricket. He was a brilliant captain who could succeed in all conditions,” Ali added.

MS Dhoni Has Been Remarkable As Captain – Moeen Ali

MS Dhoni is the only Indian captain who has guided his team to win all the ICC trophies, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy 2013. He also led Chennai Super Kings to five trophies in the IPL. Moeen Ali started playing for CSK back in 2021 and played a crucial role in their IPL title wins in 2021 and 2023 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

“Dhoni, on the other hand, didn’t always have the best fast bowlers but maximised the potential of his medium-pacers and spinners. He even managed to get the best out of average players, which is remarkable”, the former England player stated.

Moeen Ali also highlighted as to how MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, and Virat Kohli are identical. According to him, all of them are clear with their plans, and they are aware of their strengths.

“All of them are very clear about how they want to proceed — whether it’s being spin-heavy, batting-heavy, or deciding the bowling combination,” Ali said.

