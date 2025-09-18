News
Mohammad Nabi Hits 5 Sixes In An Over, Reignites IPL 2026 Auction Chances After Blitzkrieg in SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 18, 2025
3 min read
Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi gave a sheer testament to his power-hitting abilities by blasting five sixes in the final over of their innings during the Group B clash against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Nabi walked out to bat when Afghanistan were reeling at 71/5 in 11.3 overs and slammed a fiery 22-ball 60, comprising three boundaries and six maximums, hitting at an explosive strike rate of 272.73 to help his side finish with a competitive total of 169/8 in 20 overs.

Check the video of his carnage below.

ALSO READ:

Mohammad Nabi heroics reignites IPL 2026 auction chances

The 40-year-old’s recent fireworks will once again put him in the fray of IPL teams, especially with the IPL 2026 auction later this year. He had last featured in IPL 2024 for Mumbai Indians (MI) but went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction after not finding any suitors.

While Nabi’s age will be a hindrance in his chances of getting another IPL contract, he plays in multiple T20 leagues across the globe and promising performances like today can put him in the reckoning. If targeted, he will most probably be roped in as a replacement or backup option given his versatility and experience.

Afghanistan face must-win tie against Sri Lanka

Notably, the Rashid Khan-led side face a must-win tie against Sri Lanka in a bid to progress from the group stages and qualify for the Super Four stage of the continental tournament. While they might have looked on the backfoot at the start of the contest after losing three wickets in the powerplay, Nabi’s late heroics have shifted the momentum back in their favour.

Speaking about the Group B standings, Afghanistan are currently at the third spot with two points from two games. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are at top with two wins and four points from two matches while Bangladesh have played all three games and acquired four points. For Afghanistan to qualify, they will have to win tonight with either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh joining them on the basis of superior run-rate.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
IPL 2026
Mohammad Nabi
SL vs AFG
