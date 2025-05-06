News
Mohamed Siraj drop Shubman Gill Ashish Nehra MI vs GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 6, 2025

Mohammed Siraj Drops Will Jacks: Shubman Gill, Ashish Nehra Left Fuming During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The incident happened during the sixth over of Mumbai Indians' innings.

Mohamed Siraj drop Shubman Gill Ashish Nehra MI vs GT IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Will Jacks was dropped by Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj during the IPL 2025 match between the two teams in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mohammed Siraj drops easy chance

Pacer Arshad Khan delivered a back of a length ball to Jacks, which the latter flicked towards mid-wicket. Mohammed Siraj was stationed at mid-wicket but he dropped a straightforward chance to dismiss the England player. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra were left fuming following Mohammed Siraj’s drop.

Will Jacks was also earlier dropped by Sai Sudharsan in the first over when Jacks was batting on 0. Later, in the fifth over, Suryakumar Yadav, then batting on 10 was dropped by Sai Kishore.

At the time of writing this report, Mumbai Indians were 89/2 after 10 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and Will Jacks (45*) were the unbeaten batters. Gujarat Titans had won the toss and opted to field first.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed Siraj got rid of Ryan Rickelton in the first over before Arshad Khan saw off Rohit Sharma in the fourth over.

Mohammed Siraj’s productive IPL season

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj has enjoyed a productive IPL 2025 season, having taken 14 wickets from 10 matches. The India pacer has had his task cut out in the absence of Kagiso Rabada, who has missed a large part of the IPL 2025 season.

Both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans remain in contention to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ashish Nehra
Cricket
Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
MI vs GT
Mohammed Siraj
Shubman Gill
Will Jacks

