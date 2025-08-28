RCB Net Bowler Claims Hat-trick In Delhi Premier League 2025, Set to attract bids in IPL 2026 auction

He had a terrific outing in the CK Nayudu Trophy (U-23) 2023-24, where he notched up 22 wickets in just four games for Delhi.
Star pacer Money Grewal has been making headlines on the back of his terrific bowling in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. He delivered a breathtaking spell at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, picking up a five-wicket haul to tear down East Delhi Riders. Riding on Grewal’s brilliance, Central Delhi Kings won the game by 62 runs.
Apart from taking five wickets, the right-arm pacer also bagged a hat-trick as he scalped the wickets of Shivam Tripathi, Anuj Rawat, and Mayank Rawat on consecutive balls.
While chasing a target of 156 runs, East Delhi sustained an early blow as Sujal Singh got dismissed for 1 in the second over. Grewal then chipped in and showed his finesse with the ball. He took his first wicket as Hardik Sharma departed at a mere score of 4. Arpit Rana was his next prey. Grewal then delivered a lethal yorker to get rid of Shivam Tripathi. He then followed up by taking the wickets of Anuj Rawat and Mayank Rawat.
Grewal ended the game with the figures of 5/23 in his four overs of quota. Earlier, Aryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, also made his debut in the DPL, and he smashed an impressive 22 off 16 balls. Yugal Saini chipped in with a half-century while Jasvir Sehrawat came up with an unbeaten innings of 37 off 35. On the back of these batters, Central Delhi Kings Innings managed to score 155 runs in 20 overs.
In reply, East Delhi Riders were restricted to just 93 runs in 16 overs. Akhil Chaudhary was the top scorer with 26 runs. The likes of East Delhi Riders and Central Delhi Kings have already qualified for the playoffs. But then, on the back of this brilliant win, Central Delhi Kings are now standing at the first position in the points table with 15 points.
Grewal had a terrific outing in the CK Nayudu Trophy (U-23) 2023-24, where he notched up 22 wickets in just four games for Delhi. He also became the highest wicket-taker for his side in that tournament.
The 24-year-old Grewal has not played in the IPL as of now, but he has been involved with IPL teams as a net bowler. He gave his services as a net bowler for both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Making waves with his bowling in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, he might get some good bids in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.